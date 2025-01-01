Ozzy Admits Van Halen Blew Black Sabbath Off The Stage (2024 In Review)

Ozzy Osbourne landed a top 24 story of October 2024 after the metal legend admitted that Van Halen blew Black Sabbath off of the stage back when the group was just starting out and opened for Ozzy and company of a tour.
He made the comments during an episode of Ozzy Speaks, a SiriusXM program on the Ozzy's Boneyard channel featuring Ozzy and guitarist Billy Morrison discussing a variety of topics and during the latest episode the talk turned to Eddie Van Halen.
When Billy asked Ozzy about his first impressions of Eddie when the band opened for Sabbath, Ozzy responded, "I just couldn't believe it. When you see somebody new, and [Eddie Van Halen] made it looks so f***ing easy," remembered Ozzy. "They blew us off the stage."
"Eddie was a great guy... he was always nice with me." Billy asked if Ozzy was friends with Eddie and Osbourne responded, "always, he's a lovely man too. I took all of them down to my local pub."
