Arctic Monkeys, Rammstein and Rob Zombie Highlight Barnes & Noble's Albums of the Month

Barnes & Noble announces its January selections for Albums of the Month in the following categories: Rock, Soundtrack, R&B/Soul and Jazz. The Album of the Month program celebrates the full spectrum of the music industry, highlighting new and old albums across an array of genres.
January's Rock Monthly Pick goes to the album AM by Arctic Monkeys. This album saw the Arctic Monkeys first journey into hip-hop-inspired music, along with adding new instrumentals. This contributed to it being their most commercially successful album.
"AM, the fifth studio album by English rock band Arctic Monkeys, launched the band's career into the stratosphere," said Crissi Bariatti, Senior Merchandise Manager, Barnes & Noble. "Led by heartthrob Alex Turner, with a sultry voice and swagger just as powerful as his songwriting, the band invites you to turn up the volume and join them on their raucous, naughty night out."
The Soundtrack Monthly Pick, as chosen by Barnes & Noble booksellers, is the score of The Matrix. Featuring such artists as Rammstein, Rage Against the Machine and Rob Zombie, this iconic motion picture soundtrack boasts and array of metal, rap, hip-hop and big beat.
"The blood-pumping electronic score to the Wachowskis' sci-fi action classic starring Keanu Reeves is peerless," said Bill Castle, Director of Merchandise, Barnes & Noble. "Celebrating its 25th Anniversary, the album has been released with brand-new cover art and an expanded track list. Take the Blue Pill (B&N Exclusive) Vinyl and find out where the story takes you!" Check it out here
Mother Mother Announce New Album With 'The Matrix' Video
Eternal Frequency Continue Video Trilogy With A.I.
Karma Kids Recruit Bowling For Soup's Reddick For 'Matrix'
Scorpions' Mikkey Dee Hospitalized With SEPSIS- Bruce Springsteen Plans New Music This Year- David Lee Roth- more
Sanctuary's Sean Blosi Killed In Vehicle Related Accident- Jason Bonham Jams Led Zeppelin Classic With Billy Joel On New Year's Eve- more
Morgan Wallen Surprises Fans With 'Smile'- More Stars Added To Nashville's Big Bash Lineup On CBS- more
Anyma, Massano & Nathan Nicholson Stream 'Angel In The Dark'- Kodak Black Gives Fans Christmas Surprise With 'Gift for the Streets'- more
Burton Cummings Releases New Album and Embarks on 60th Anniversary Hits Tour
On The Record: The Motown Sound Collection, Part 1 The Supremes
Tony Iommi and Glenn Hughes Recorded Song With Robbie Williams
Arctic Monkeys, Rammstein and Rob Zombie Highlight Barnes & Noble's Albums of the Month
Bruce Springsteen Plans New Music This Year
David Lee Roth Shares New Song 'Forgiveness'
Queen Share 1975 Christmas Eve Performance Of 'Keep Yourself Alive'
The Vapors Announce New Album 'Wasp In A Jar'
Scorpions' Mikkey Dee Hospitalized With SEPSIS
Kevin Cronin Postpones First Post-REO Speedwagon Show