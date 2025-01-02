Arctic Monkeys, Rammstein and Rob Zombie Highlight Barnes & Noble's Albums of the Month

Barnes & Noble announces its January selections for Albums of the Month in the following categories: Rock, Soundtrack, R&B/Soul and Jazz. The Album of the Month program celebrates the full spectrum of the music industry, highlighting new and old albums across an array of genres.

January's Rock Monthly Pick goes to the album AM by Arctic Monkeys. This album saw the Arctic Monkeys first journey into hip-hop-inspired music, along with adding new instrumentals. This contributed to it being their most commercially successful album.

"AM, the fifth studio album by English rock band Arctic Monkeys, launched the band's career into the stratosphere," said Crissi Bariatti, Senior Merchandise Manager, Barnes & Noble. "Led by heartthrob Alex Turner, with a sultry voice and swagger just as powerful as his songwriting, the band invites you to turn up the volume and join them on their raucous, naughty night out."

The Soundtrack Monthly Pick, as chosen by Barnes & Noble booksellers, is the score of The Matrix. Featuring such artists as Rammstein, Rage Against the Machine and Rob Zombie, this iconic motion picture soundtrack boasts and array of metal, rap, hip-hop and big beat.

"The blood-pumping electronic score to the Wachowskis' sci-fi action classic starring Keanu Reeves is peerless," said Bill Castle, Director of Merchandise, Barnes & Noble. "Celebrating its 25th Anniversary, the album has been released with brand-new cover art and an expanded track list. Take the Blue Pill (B&N Exclusive) Vinyl and find out where the story takes you!" Check it out here

Related Stories

Mother Mother Announce New Album With 'The Matrix' Video

Eternal Frequency Continue Video Trilogy With A.I.

Karma Kids Recruit Bowling For Soup's Reddick For 'Matrix'

News > Matrix