Axl Rose Jammed With Billy Joel At So Cal Concert (2024 In Review)

Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose scored a top 24 story of October 2024 after he took the stage during Billy Joel's concert at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Ca (Los Angeles) on October 12th to belt out a cover of the Paul McCartney and Wings classic "Live And Let Die".
GNR famously covered MacCartney's James Bond theme song during their "Use Your Illusions" era, and Axl previously performed the track with Joel back in July for the final show on Billy Joel's long running string of shows at Madison Square Garden.
In addition to Axl, Saturday's concert featured Joel being joined on stage by John Mayer for a performance of "This Is The Time" and Billy brought out his 8-year-old daughter for "My Life". Watch fan filmed footage of the Axl Rose jam below:
