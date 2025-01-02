Bruce Springsteen Plans New Music This Year

Bruce Springsteen confirmed that that new music will be coming this year, and introduced a song in honor of Slim Dunlap during an interview with SiriusXM's E Street Radio. The show sent over some excerpts from the chat including his reaction to seeing himself portrayed by actor Jeremy Allen White on the set of "Deliver Me From Nowhere".

Jim Rotolo: I've seen you on the set of this film "Deliver Me from Nowhere." I have to ask you, Jeremy Allen White, the actor who's playing you in this film, having been on the set, is it weird to watch someone else pretend to be you? I mean, I think it would be rather strange. Don't you think?

Bruce Springsteen: A little bit at first, but you get over that pretty quick and Jeremy is such a terrific actor that you just fall right into it. He's got an interpretation of me that I think the fans will deeply recognize and he's just done a great job, so I've had a lot of fun. I've had a lot of fun being on the set when I can get there.

Jim Rotolo: Yeah. He's a tremendous actor. We're all looking forward to the film coming out and he's also, I read that he's singing in the film, so he's singing like you in this which is exciting to see.

Bruce Springsteen: He sings well. He sings very well. You know, and Jeremy Strong and Odessa Young, you know, it's a tremendous cast of people. They cast the film beautifully, so it's very exciting.

Jim Rotolo: It's very excited. We're looking forward to it. Hopefully it comes out in 2025. They're filming all over New Jersey which is really cool to see.

Jim Rotolo: A press release that went out the other day that was highlighting the year of 2024 through Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, and it did say something about music that we've never heard before coming in 2025. Can you provide us any hints onto that?

Bruce Springsteen: There will be.

Jim Rotolo: Okay. I had to ask because I saw that press release and everybody got excited about it, so I thought I would ask.

He also introduced a song in tribute to Slim Dunlap.

Bruce Springsteen: Slim Dunlap, who I don't know if a lot of people are very familiar with, but he was a member of The Replacements and he was really a unique guitarist, singer and songwriter and one of the deepest and truest rock & roll souls I've ever heard. He has two fabulous solo albums out that I would tell everybody to run out and get and this is a song from, I'm not sure which record it was. Was it "Times Like These?"

Jim Rotolo: "Times Like This."

Bruce Springsteen: Yeah. "Times Like This," and cut it from a covers record that we were just fooling around with and working on in the studio with the band and it's a song called "Girlfriend," so in honor of Slim Dunlap's passing, this is "Girlfriend."

