Fleetwood Mac In The Studio For 'Tusk' 45th Anniversary (2024 In Review)

Fleetwood Mac had a top 24 story of October 2024 when the syndicated radio show In The Studio With Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands celebrated the 45th anniversary of their 1979 double album 'Tusk'.

Redbeard shared this synopsis for the episode: The tale of the October 1979 Fleetwood Mac double album Tusk, the follow-up to the record-setting Rumours two years earlier, takes a full two episodes to tell, full of dizzying commercial success amid accusations of personal betrayal, conspiracy, and questions of creative direction and control.

Band chanteuse Stevie Nicks and former Fleetwood Mac singer/guitarist/songwriter Lindsey Buckingham pull no punches in these classic rock interviews while weighing in on their personal takes on the Autumn 1979 album containing "Think About Me", "Sara", "That's All for Everyone", "Sisters of the Moon", "Angel", the best "B" side ever "Silver Springs", and the avant garde but infectious "Tusk" featuring the USC marching band!

Imagine an entire season of the tv "reality series" show Survivor if it had been filmed in a locked down recording studio instead of a remote island, and with guitars instead of spears, and you have the story of Fleetwood Mac's 1979 double opus Tusk. Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks bare their souls here in part one dealing with the phenomenon of supertardom in a post-Rumours world forty-five years ago.

Stream the episode here.

Related Stories

Fleetwood Mac Has No Chance Of Reforming Says Stevie Nicks (2024 In Review)

Slash Teamed With Chris Stapleton To Cover Fleetwood Mac's 'Oh Well' (2024 In Review)

Fleetwood Mac Authorized Documentary In The Works

Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie Auction Brings In $1.3 Million

News > Fleetwood Mac