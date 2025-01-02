Jake E. Lee Was Shot Multiple Times (2024 In Review)

Former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Jake E. Lee had a top 24 story of October 2024 after he was shot multiple times in Las Vegas on the morning of October 15th, according to his publicist Amanda Cagan.
She shared, "As confirmed by management, legendary rock guitarist Jake E. Lee (Ozzy Osbourne, Badlands, Red Dragon Cartel) was shot multiple times early this morning in a Las Vegas, NV street shooting. Lee is fully conscious and doing well in an intensive care unit at a Las Vegas hospital. He is expected to fully recover.
"Las Vegas authorities believe the shooting was completely random and occurred while Lee took his dog out for a walk in the early morning hours. As the incident is under police investigation, no further comments will be forthcoming. Lee and his family appreciate respecting their privacy at this time."
Lee joined Osbourne's band following the tragic death of original Blizzard of Ozz guitarist Randy Rhoads. Jake recorded two albums with Ozzy, "Bark At The Moon", and "The Ultimate Sin", before parting ways with the metal legend. He would go on to find success with the band's Badlands, and more recently Red Dragon Cartel.
