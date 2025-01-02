.

Jake E. Lee Was Shot Multiple Times (2024 In Review)

01-02-2025
Jake E. Lee Was Shot Multiple Times (2024 In Review)

Former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Jake E. Lee had a top 24 story of October 2024 after he was shot multiple times in Las Vegas on the morning of October 15th, according to his publicist Amanda Cagan.

She shared, "As confirmed by management, legendary rock guitarist Jake E. Lee (Ozzy Osbourne, Badlands, Red Dragon Cartel) was shot multiple times early this morning in a Las Vegas, NV street shooting. Lee is fully conscious and doing well in an intensive care unit at a Las Vegas hospital. He is expected to fully recover.

"Las Vegas authorities believe the shooting was completely random and occurred while Lee took his dog out for a walk in the early morning hours. As the incident is under police investigation, no further comments will be forthcoming. Lee and his family appreciate respecting their privacy at this time."

Lee joined Osbourne's band following the tragic death of original Blizzard of Ozz guitarist Randy Rhoads. Jake recorded two albums with Ozzy, "Bark At The Moon", and "The Ultimate Sin", before parting ways with the metal legend. He would go on to find success with the band's Badlands, and more recently Red Dragon Cartel.

Related Stories
Jake E. Lee Was Shot Multiple Times (2024 In Review)

Jake E. Lee Shares Part 2 Of Recount Of Las Vegas Shooting

Jake E. Lee Share More Details About Being Shot Multiple Times

Jake E. Lee Shares Details Of Being Shot In Thanksgiving Message

Jake E. Lee 'On The Mend' From Multiple Gunshot Wounds

News > Jake E. Lee

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Scorpions' Mikkey Dee Hospitalized With SEPSIS- Bruce Springsteen Plans New Music This Year- David Lee Roth- more

Sanctuary's Sean Blosi Killed In Vehicle Related Accident- Jason Bonham Jams Led Zeppelin Classic With Billy Joel On New Year's Eve- more

Day In Country

Morgan Wallen Surprises Fans With 'Smile'- More Stars Added To Nashville's Big Bash Lineup On CBS- more

Day In Pop

Anyma, Massano & Nathan Nicholson Stream 'Angel In The Dark'- Kodak Black Gives Fans Christmas Surprise With 'Gift for the Streets'- more

Reviews

Burton Cummings Releases New Album and Embarks on 60th Anniversary Hits Tour

Live: Dave Koz & Friends

Beatles Vinyl Box Set

MorleyView: Gino Vannelli

On The Record: The Motown Sound Collection, Part 1 The Supremes

Latest News

Tony Iommi and Glenn Hughes Recorded Song With Robbie Williams

Arctic Monkeys, Rammstein and Rob Zombie Highlight Barnes & Noble's Albums of the Month

Bruce Springsteen Plans New Music This Year

David Lee Roth Shares New Song 'Forgiveness'

Queen Share 1975 Christmas Eve Performance Of 'Keep Yourself Alive'

The Vapors Announce New Album 'Wasp In A Jar'

Scorpions' Mikkey Dee Hospitalized With SEPSIS

Kevin Cronin Postpones First Post-REO Speedwagon Show