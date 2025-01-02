KISS Making Five-Part Documentary About End Of The Road Farewell Tour (2024 In Review)

KISS frontman Paul Stanley landed a top 24 story of October 2024 when he took to X to share a photo of his wife and revealed that the band is working on a documentary about their End Of The Road Farewell Tour.

The iconic band wrapped up the trek, featuring their final line up of Stanley, co-founder Gene Simmons, as well as Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer, with two hometown shows at Madison Square Garden in December of last year.

Stanley shared a photo of his wife last Friday (October 7th) on X and added the caption, "WOW... My beautiful wife Erin being interviewed today for a five-part documentary on our final tour. I'm blessed."

Today, October 7th, marked the 24th anniversary of the final show of the original lineup of the band's final show of their original farewell tour. They shared via Facebook this afternoon, #KISSTORY - October 7, 2000 - Paul Stanley, Ace Frehley, Peter Criss & Gene Simmons performed their final show together in Charleston, South Carolina."

They then asked fans, "When & where was the last concert you attended with the original lineup, #KISSARMY?"

WOW... My beautiful wife Erin being interviewed today for a five-part documentary on our final tour. I'm blessed. pic.twitter.com/Zi3bYwd0SZ - Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) October 4, 2024

Related Stories

How Bryan Adams Became Songwriter For KISS (2024 In Review)

Megadeth Icon Marty Friedman Came Up A Little Short For KISS Gig (2024 In Review)

Ace Frehley Insists KISS Myth Is Not True (2024 In Review)

Bryan Adams Rocks Classics KISS Songs He Co-Wrote (2024 In Review)

News > KISS