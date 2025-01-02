Motley Crue Arrived At First Hollywood Takeover Show In Unexpected Way (2024 In Review)

Motley Crue landed a top 24 story of October 2024 after they made an unforgettable and unexpected arrival at the Troubadour on October 7th for the first show of their Hollywood Takeover that finds the band returning to their roots to play a series of shows on or near the Sunset Strip in Hollywood where they got their start.

The band shared a video of their arrival to Monday night's concert that shows a trash truck driving up to the Troubadour and it proceeds to start dumping trash on the street outside of the club, only to have the band members jump out.

They said of the clip, "Motley Crue gets dumped back out in a trash truck on the Sunset Strip in Hollywood for night 1 of the HOLLYWOOD TAKEOVER!" (see the clip below).

Related Stories

Motley Crue Celebrated 'Shout At The Devil' Top 20 Anniversary (2024 In Review)

Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Doing EMDR Therapy

Ozzy, Lemmy, Motley Crue, More Featured In Welcome To The Rainbow Documentary (2024 In Review)

Motley Crue Don't Have A Reason To Record New Music Says Sixx (2024 In Review)

News > Motley Crue