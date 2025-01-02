.

Tony Iommi and Glenn Hughes Recorded Song With Robbie Williams

01-02-2025
Pop star Robbie Williams has revealed that he recruited Black Sabbath legend Tony Iommi and Deep Purple icon Glenn Hughes to guest on a new song called "Rocket".

Williams was asked about recent comments from his musical director Karl Brazil that he had recorded with Iommi during a new chat with NME, and he responded, "Glenn Hughes [is on the track too]! I wanted to make the album that I'd make if I'd left Take That now, knowing what I know. This particular song ['Rocket'] encapsulates that perfectly."

He added, "This [track] is massive guitars, as you can imagine. It's adrenaline-filled and balls-to-the-wall. That one in particular is my favourite song off my new album - that I've just announced is happening!" When asked about more details about the album, in particular the release date, Williams quipped: "I dunno - let's see how well the film does..."

