Tony Iommi and Glenn Hughes Recorded Song With Robbie Williams

Pop star Robbie Williams has revealed that he recruited Black Sabbath legend Tony Iommi and Deep Purple icon Glenn Hughes to guest on a new song called "Rocket".
Williams was asked about recent comments from his musical director Karl Brazil that he had recorded with Iommi during a new chat with NME, and he responded, "Glenn Hughes [is on the track too]! I wanted to make the album that I'd make if I'd left Take That now, knowing what I know. This particular song ['Rocket'] encapsulates that perfectly."
He added, "This [track] is massive guitars, as you can imagine. It's adrenaline-filled and balls-to-the-wall. That one in particular is my favourite song off my new album - that I've just announced is happening!" When asked about more details about the album, in particular the release date, Williams quipped: "I dunno - let's see how well the film does..."
