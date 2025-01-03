August Burns Red Preview Re-Recorded 'Thrill Seeker' Album

August Burns Red have shared a lyric video for "Your Little Suburbia Is In Ruins" as the first taste of their special re-recorded edition of their debut album, "Thrill Seeker", which will arrive on January 24th.

Atom Splitter shared these details: The album was re-recorded from the ground up by producers Carson Slovak and Grant McFarland. And fans have always wondered what the album might sound like with Luhrs, who joined the band after the album's release, on vocals. The ABR faithful gets it wish with this version!

The new edition features several additional sonic treats, including guest appearances by Killswitch Engage's Adam Dutkiewicz, the original producer of Thrill Seeker, on "Speech Impediment," and by original Thrill Seeker vocalist Josh McManness on "Barbarian." It will also feature the rare bonus track "Pride & Humility," which was also re-recorded.

The anniversary version will come in three vinyl variants, along with exclusive new merch. The 20th anniversary edition will be self-released via the band's own ABR Records on January 24.

"When I joined the band in early 2006, I often spoke about how I'd love to do vocals on a studio recording of Thrill Seeker," says Jake Luhrs. "I did the majority of the touring on the album and always felt a deep connection to it. As the 20 year anniversary of the album approached, we decided to finally give Thrill Seeker a facelift. It was such a rewarding experience to dust these songs off and give them new life. This album changed the course of my life and I can't wait for fans to hear this."

Related Stories

August Burns Red Get Festive With Rockin' Tchaikovsky Cover For Christmas

Bullet For My Valentine, Trivium & August Burns Red Launching American Tour

August Burns Red Share 'Exhumed' Lyric Video

August Burns Red To Play Constellations in Full During Christmas Burns Red

News > August Burns Red