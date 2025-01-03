David Lee Roth Opposed On Stage Eddie Van Halen Tribute (2024 In Review)

Alex Van Halen earned a top 24 story of October 2024 when he revealed that he and frontman David Lee Roth were planning to launch a Van Halen tour, but the outspoken vocalist "popped a fuse" when the idea of a special tribute to the late Eddie Van Halen be part of the show.
The drummer shared the story during a conversation with Rolling Stone about his new memoir "Brothers". Alex shared that he reached out to Brian May to discuss how Queen carried following the death of Freddie Mercury, and the guitarist gave him an idea of how to honor Eddie if Van Halen were to take the stage again.
Van Halen explained, "The thing that broke the camel's back, and I can be honest about this now, was I said, 'Dave, at some point, we have to have a very overt - not a bowing - but an acknowledgment of Ed in the gig. If you look at how Queen does it, they show old footage.' And the moment I said we gotta acknowledge Ed, Dave f***in' popped a fuse.... The vitriol that came out was unbelievable."
He continued to explain his reaction to Roth, "I'm from the street. You talk to me like that, motherf***er, I'm gonna beat your f***ing brains out. You got it?' And I mean that. And that's how it ended."
Alex remains puzzled by Roth's reaction, "It's just, my God. It's like I didn't know him anymore. I have nothing but the utmost respect for his work ethic and all that. But, Dave, you gotta work as a community, motherf***er. It's not you alone anymore."
