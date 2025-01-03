Iron Maiden Paid Tribute To Paul Di'Anno (2024 In Review)

Iron Maiden had a top 24 story of October 2024 after they shared a tribute to their former frontman Paul Di'Anno who has passed away at the age of 66. Di'Anno fronted the band for their first two albums, before being replaced by current vocalist Bruce Dickinson.
The band shared, "Monday 21st October 2024 We are all deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Paul Di'Anno earlier today. Paul's contribution to Iron Maiden was immense and helped set us on the path we have been travelling as a band for almost five decades. His pioneering presence as a frontman and vocalist, both on stage and on our first two albums, will be very fondly remembered not just by us, but by fans around the world.
"'It's just so sad he's gone,' comments Steve Harris. 'I was in touch with him only recently as we texted each other about West Ham and their ups and downs. At least he was still gigging until recently, it was something that kept him going, to be out there whenever he could. He will be missed by us all. Rest in peace mate ⚒⚒.'
"We were very grateful to have had the chance to catch up a couple of years ago and to spend time with him once more. On behalf of the band, Rod and Andy, and the whole Iron Maiden team, we extend our deepest sympathies to Paul's family and close friends. Rest In Peace Paul."
