Ozzy Osbourne Goes 'Better Call Saul' Style (2024 In Review)

Ozzy Osbourne had a top 24 story of October 2024 after he announced a massive new box set with a humorous "Better Call Saul' style commercial with guitarist Zakk Wylde starring as the sleezy lawyer.

Entitled "See You On The Other Sides V2.0", the limited edition box set will feature the full collection of Ozzy's solo releases on vinyl and is set to be released in March of 2025.

According to Ozzy's official store: The complete vinyl works of Ozzy Osbourne's original solo material in a limited edition, numbered black vinyl box set. There will be 2,000 copies made, and it will feature a total of 18 albums including the rarities compilation album, Flippin' The B-Side, as well as his most recent releases Ordinary Man and Patient Number 9.

This super deluxe box also includes 10 brand-new full-size posters of vintage photos, a gold bat vinyl slipmat, and an individually numbered vellum certificate of authenticity personally signed by Ozzy Osbourne.

BLIZZARD OF OZZ (1980)

SIDE A

1. I Don't Know

2. Crazy Train

3. Goodbye To Romance

4. Dee

5. Suicide Solution

SIDE B

1. Mr. Crowley

2. No Bone Movies

3. Revelation (Mother Earth)

4. Steal Away (The Night)

MR. CROWLEY (1980)

SIDE A

1. Mr. Crowley

SIDE B

1. You Said It All

2. Suicide Solution

DIARY OF A MADMAN (1981)

SIDE A

1. Over The Mountain

2. Flying High Again

3. You Can't Kill Rock And Roll

4. Believer

SIDE B

1. Little Dolls

2. Tonight

3. S.A.T.O.

4. Diary Of A Madman

BARK AT THE MOON (1983)

SIDE A

1. Bark At The Moon

2. You're No Different

3. Now You See It (Now You Don't)

4. Rock 'N' Roll Rebel

SIDE B

1. Centre Of Eternity

2. So Tired

3. Slow Down

4. Waiting For Darkness

THE ULTIMATE SIN (1986)

SIDE A

1. The Ultimate Sin

2. Secret Loser

3. Never Know Why

4. Thank God For The Bomb

5. Never

SIDE B

1. Lightning Strikes

2. Killer Of Giants

3. Fool Like You

4. Shot In The Dark

TRIBUTE (1987)

SIDE A

1. I Don't Know

2. Crazy Train

3. Believer

4. Mr. Crowley

SIDE B

1. Flying High Again

2. Revelation (Mother Earth)

3. Steal Away (The Night) [With Drum Solo]

SIDE C

1. Suicide Solution

2. Iron Man

3. Children Of The Grave

4. Paranoid

SIDE D

1. Goodbye To Romance

2. No Bone Movies

3. Dee (Randy Rhoads Studio Out-Takes)

NO REST FOR THE WICKED (1988)

SIDE A

1. Miracle Man

2. Devil's Daughter (Holy War)

3. Crazy Babies

4. Breakin' All The Rules

SIDE B

1. Bloodbath In Paradise

2. Fire In The Sky

3. Tattooed Dancer

4. Demon Alcohol

JUST SAY OZZY (1990)

SIDE A

1. Miracle Man

2. Bloodbath In Paradise

3. Shot In The Dark

SIDE B

1. Tattooed Dancer

2. Sweet Leaf

3. War Pigs

NO MORE TEARS (1991)

SIDE A

1. Mr. Tinkertrain

2. I Don't Want To Change The World

3. Mama, I'm Coming Home

SIDE B

1. Desire

2. No More Tears

SIDE C

1. S.I.N.

2. Hellraiser

3. Time After Time

SIDE D

1. Zombie Stomp

2. A.V.H.

3. Road To Nowhere

LIVE & LOUD (1993)

SIDE A

1. Intro

2. Paranoid

3. I Don't Want To Change The World

4. Desire

SIDE B

1. Mr. Crowley

2. I Don't Know

3. Road To Nowhere

SIDE C

1. Flying High Again

2. Guitar Solo

3. Suicide Solution

4. Goodbye To Romance

SIDE D

1. Shot In The Dark

2. No More Tears

3. Miracle Man

4. Drum Solo

SIDE E

1. War Pigs

2. Bark At The Moon

3. Mama, I'm Coming Home

SIDE F

1. Crazy Train

2. Black Sabbath

3. Changes

OZZMOSIS (1995)

SIDE A

1. Perry Mason

2. I Just Want You

3. Ghost Behind My Eyes

SIDE B

1. Thunder Underground

2. See You On The Other Side

3. Tomorrow

SIDE C

1. Denial

2. My Little Man

3. My Jekyll Doesn't Hide

SIDE D

1. Old LA Tonight

2. Whole World's Fallin' Down

3. Aimee

DOWN TO EARTH (2001)

SIDE A

1. Gets Me Through

2. Facing Hell

3. Dreamer

4. No Easy Way Out

5. That I Never Had

6. You Know... (Part 1)

SIDE B

1. Junkie

2. Running Out Of Time

3. Black Illusion

4. Alive

5. Can You Hear Them?

FLIPPIN' THE 'B' SIDE (1980-2001)

SIDE A

1. You Looking At Me Looking At You

2. One Up The 'B' Side

3. Spiders

4. Hero

5. The Liar

6. Don't Blame Me

SIDE B

1. Party With The Animals

2. Living With The Enemy

3. Voodoo Dancer

4. Back On Earth

5. No Place For Angels

6. Walk On Water (demo)

LIVE AT BUDOKAN (2002)

SIDE A

1. I Don't Know

2. That I Never Had

3. Believer

SIDE B

1. Junkie

2. Mr. Crowley

3. Gets Me Through

SIDE C

1. No More Tears

2. I Don't Want To Change The World

3. Road To Nowhere

SIDE D

1. Crazy Train

2. Mama, I'm Coming Home

3. Bark At The Moon

4. Paranoid

BLACK RAIN (2007)

SIDE A

1. Not Going Away

2. I Don't Wanna Stop

3. Black Rain

4. Lay Your World On Me

SIDE B

1. The Almighty Dollar

2. 11 Silver

3. Civilize The Universe

SIDE C

1. Here For You

2. Countdown's Begun

3. Trap Door

SIDE D

1. Nightmare

2. I Can't Save You

3. Love To Hate

SCREAM (2010)

SIDE A

1. Let It Die

2. Let Me Hear You Scream

3. Soul Sucker

4. Life Won't Wait

SIDE B

1. Diggin' Me Down

2. Crucify

3. Fearless

SIDE C

1. Time

2. I Want It More

3. Latimer's Mercy

4. I Love You All

SIDE D

1. Hand Of The Enemy

2. One More Time

3. Jump The Moon

ORDINARY MAN (2020)

SIDE A

1. Straight to Hell

2. All My Life

3. Goodbye

4. Ordinary Man

5. Under the Graveyard

SIDE B

1. Eat Me

2. Today Is The End

3. Scary Little Green Men

4. Holy For Tonight

5. It's A Raid

PATIENT NUMBER 9 (2022)

SIDE A

1. Immortal

2. Patient Number 9

3. Parasite

SIDE B

1. No Escape From Now

2. One Of Those Days

3. A Thousand Shades

SIDE C

1. Mr. Darkness

2. Nothing Feels Right

3. Evil Shuffle

SIDE D

1. Degradation Rules

2. Dead and Gone

3. God Only Knows

4. Darkside Blues

