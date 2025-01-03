Slash and Sammy Hagar Jam Foreigner Into The Rock Hall (2024 In Review)

Former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar and Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash scored a top 24 story of October 2024 when they helped celebrate Foreigner's long delayed induction into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame on October 19th in Cleveland.
Hagar had the honor of actually inducting the legendary arena rock group in the Rock Hall and noted the absence of guitarist and band co-founder and mainstay Mick Jones who missed the event due to his battle with Parkinson's. Sammy shared, "I'm really sad [Mick Jones] is not here tonight. Mick, we love and miss you and congratulations."
Original frontman Lou Gramm shared, "First, I'd like to thank all of my former bandmates: Mick Jones, Ian McDonald, Al Greenwood, Dennis Elliott, Ed Gagliardi and Rick Wills for 30-plus years of great music and a wild ride. Now, right from the start, Mick and I hit it off in our first songwriting session.
The chemistry for many of our biggest hits was the Jones-Gramm collaboration. Although the band went through some changes as time went on, I believe the original band encompassed what Foreigner was all about.
"As I think back about those times, I'm convinced that Ian McDonald and Ed Gagliardi, who have passed on to a better place, were pivotal players and personalities in Foreigner's early success.
"Lastly, I'd like to close by thanking my friend and songwriting partner Mick Jones. Along with the many triumphs and accolades, we didn't always agree about Foreigner's musical directions, but all told we were very fortunate to have been in Foreigner together, and our music continues to stand the test of time."
Rick Wills shared, "I love these guys and I love the guys who are doing what we did - and they're still doing it today, 47 years later. It's amazing. So, I want to thank you all, and thank the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame for giving us this opportunity to finally be Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame people. Thank you!"
Al Greenwood said, "Wow, and a very, very special thanks to Mick Jones, the founder, the visionary and the creative force behind Foreigner. We wish that you were here with us tonight. And to all of our fans who have been with us for 47 years, spanning generations: We love you all and we thank you."
The all-star jam featured the band's current lineup joined by Slash, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith and pop star Demi Lovato performing "Feels Like The First Time". Sammy then joined in for "Hot Blooded", and Gramm and Kelly Clarkson teamed up for a duet of "I Want To Know What Love Is" (The Rock Hall shared a clip here)
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2024 Induction Ceremony To Be Broadcast On ABC TV
