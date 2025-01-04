Dream Theater had a top 24 story of October 2024 after they dedicated their concert in Croatia on October 29th to reunited drummer Mike Portnoy's sister Samantha Leone Cattaneo, who died earlier in the day.
The band took to social media late Tuesday night and shared, "Tonight's show in Zagreb Croatia was dedicated to Mike Portnoy's sister Samantha Leone Cattaneo who passed away shortly before showtime.
They continued, "Sam was one of DT's biggest supporters and the whole band and organization send their condolences to MP's entire family." See the social media post below:
Dream Theater Reveal 'A Broken Man' Visualizer
Mike Portnoy Recaps Reunion Tour Leg With Dream Theater
Dream Theater Dedicate Show To Mike Portnoy's Sister Sam
Dream Theater Announce New Album With 'Night Terror' Video
Rush's Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee Still Jam Once A Week- Original AC/DC Frontman Explains How Band Got Their Name- more
Injured Carlos Santana Postpones Launch Of 2025 Las Vegas Residency- Neil Young To Release Lost 1977 Album- August Burns Red Preview Re-Recorded 'Thrill Seeker'- more
Lee Greenwood Launching 2025 American Spirit Tour- Vanessa J. Moore Starts 2025 With 'Morning Light'- more
Benson Boone's 'Beautiful Things' Was Most Streamed Song Of 2024- Jeremy Zucker & Chelsea Cutler's Live Cover Of Gracie Abrams' 'That's So True'- more
Burton Cummings Releases New Album and Embarks on 60th Anniversary Hits Tour
On The Record: The Motown Sound Collection, Part 1 The Supremes
Rush's Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee Still Jam Once A Week
Original AC/DC Frontman Explains How Band Got Their Name
Why Alex Van Halen Turned Down Sammy Hagar's Tour Invite (2024 In Review)
Ozzy Osbourne's Rock Hall Induction Concluded With All-Star Jam (2024 In Review)
Grateful Dead Cofounder Phil Lesh Dead At 84 (2024 In Review)
Luke Combs, Eric Church's Concert For Carolina Raised Over $24.5 Million (2024 In Review)
Dream Theater Dedicated Show To Mike Portnoy's Sister Sam (2024 In Review)
Singled Out: Billy Morrison and Corey Taylor's Incite The Watch Feat Steve Vai (2024 In Review)