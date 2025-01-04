Dream Theater Dedicated Show To Mike Portnoy's Sister Sam (2024 In Review)

Dream Theater had a top 24 story of October 2024 after they dedicated their concert in Croatia on October 29th to reunited drummer Mike Portnoy's sister Samantha Leone Cattaneo, who died earlier in the day.

The band took to social media late Tuesday night and shared, "Tonight's show in Zagreb Croatia was dedicated to Mike Portnoy's sister Samantha Leone Cattaneo who passed away shortly before showtime.

They continued, "Sam was one of DT's biggest supporters and the whole band and organization send their condolences to MP's entire family." See the social media post below:

