Jane's Addiction Members Working On New Music Without Perry Farrell

01-05-2025
Jane's Addiction bassist Eric Avery shared via social media that he is working on new music with his bandmate Stephen Perkins, with guitars to be added by Dave Navarro.

He wrote, "Writing some more new lines to some of Stephens drumming. Look forward to getting some Mr Navarro on them. 2025! @stephenperkinsdrummer @davenavarro".

That would constitute three members from Jane's Addiction and noticeably absent is frontman Perry Farrell. The group reunited for a summer tour last year but had to pull the plug on the trek after Perry got into an altercation with Navarro on stage.

As we previously reported, during the Boston stop of the tour on September 13th,Farrell was led off stage after he took a swing at Navarro, forcing the band to end the show early and cancelling the next date.

The group then issued the following statement, "To all the fans, the band have made the difficult decision to take some time away as a group. As such, they will be cancelling the remainder of the tour.

"Refunds for the cancelled dates will be issued at y our point of purchase - or if you purchased from a third-party resale site like Stub-Hub, Seat Geek, etc, please reach out to them direct. Thank you, Jane's Addiction"

