Luke Combs, Eric Church's Concert For Carolina Raised Over $24.5 Million (2024 In Review)

"Concert For Carolina," led by Luke Combs, Eric Church, Billy Strings and James Taylor earned a top 24 story of October 2024 after the special event raised $24,513,185 and counting to date for Hurricane Helene relief efforts. Here are the details from EBM in our look back in the Year In Rock: Taking place this past Saturday at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium, the record-breaking event welcomed 82,193 in-person attendees and is the largest concert ever for the venue. Additionally, the Veeps livestream garnered 7.1 million total views, which came from across all 50 U.S. states and 30 different countries.
With Rolling Stone celebrating the event as "a montage of incredible performances, one-off collaborations, and awe-inspiring selections," "Concert For Carolina" also featured performances from Sheryl Crow, Keith Urban, Bailey Zimmerman, The Avett Brothers, Scotty McCreery, Chase Rice, Parmalee and Wesko, surprise appearances from Nicole Kidman and Randy Travis and was hosted by ESPN's Marty Smith and Barstool Sports' Caleb Pressley.
Even after the show, the "Concert For Carolina" team is still working to raise as much money as possible for hurricane relief efforts including a special silent auction, which is open now. Auction items include the signed guitar and shirt that Combs used during the show, a meet and greet with Church at an upcoming concert, signed NFL, NBA, NCAA and NASCAR gear, signed instruments, a variety of concert and game tickets, a selection of artwork, Yeti coolers and much more. Full details can be found here.
All proceeds from the auction, benefit show and livestream will go to the organizations selected by Combs and Church: Samaritan's Purse, Manna Food Bank, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC, Eblen Charities and the organizations supported by Chief Cares.
"Concert for Carolina" was made possible due to the support and extreme generosity of David and Nicole Tepper and Tepper Sports & Entertainment, Explore Asheville, Biltmore Estate, T-Mobile, Jack Daniel's, Whataburger, Miller Lite, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, Belk, Lowe's, Atrium Health, Tractor Supply Company, Bank of America, American Airlines, Food Lion, Duke's Mayo, GE Aerospace, Harris Teeter, Pinnacle Financial Partners, United Healthcare, Bud Light, Preferred Parking, Gildan and AshBritt.
