Original AC/DC Frontman Explains How Band Got Their Name

Original AC/DC frontman Dave Evans explains in a recent interview how the legendary band came up with their name, that is was Malcolm and Angus Young's sister-in-law that suggested they use AC/DC.

Evans revealed the story in a new interview with Podpokas. He said that in late 1973 that the band had a chance to perform a New Year's Eve show at one of the famed clubs in Australia, Chequers. But they did not yet have a name.

Dave explains, "New Year's Eve at midnight, and it was the best gig in Australia. And we had to get a name because it was only in a few weeks. So we went, 'Oh, okay.' So we were a band, but we didn't have a name.

"So we started tossing names around between us, but no one could agree. I had some really great names, but they didn't like them. Anyway, so we didn't know what to do. So, what we said is the next rehearsal, which was the next night, that we'd all come with three names each, and we were gonna put them in a hat and we'd pick one out. And whatever it is, that's what we were gonna call ourselves. 'Cause we needed a name quickly.

"So, we said, 'Okay, okay.' So, the next rehearsal, I came with three names in my pocket. But anyway, it didn't matter. Because what happened was when we all arrived together, Malcolm Young said to us, 'Look, my sister-in-law' (older brother George's wife) 'has suggested a name.' And we said, 'Okay, what is it?' And Malcolm said, 'AC/DC'. And I thought quickly, and I thought it's an easy name to remember, AC/DC. And it was on the side of a lot of electrical appliances.

"AC/DC means alternate current and direct current. Alternate current means batteries. Direct current, plug it into the wall. And I had a portable record player, which had AC/DC on the side. So, I could go to the park and just do it by batteries, then go back to the house and plug it in. AC/DC. Yeah, a lot of appliances were AC/DC. And I thought, free advertising, free advertising everywhere. I thought, 'Wow, free advertising on the side of all these appliances, and it's easy to say, and it means power.' And so it all went through my head very quickly. And I said yes. I said, 'Great. I love it. I love it.'," and he said other members agreed.

"And so Malcolm looked at us and said, 'Well, shall we call ourselves AC/DC?' And we all put our hands up, and it was unanimous. And so we said, 'Okay, we are AC/DC.' And we all shook hands. And we were AC/DC."

Evans said of the three names that he had come up with, "I went home and threw them away."

