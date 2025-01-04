Ozzy Osbourne's Rock Hall Induction Concluded With All-Star Jam (2024 In Review)

Legendary metal vocalist Ozzy Osbourne had a top 24 story of October 2024 after he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame as a solo artist on October 19th in Cleveland and his acceptance speech was followed by an all-star jam featuring members of Metallica, Tool, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Van Halen, as well as Billy Idol, Steve Stevens, Zakk Wylde, Andrew Watt and Jelly Roll.

Ozzy had previously been inducted as a member of Black Sabbath back in 2006. Osbourne sat on a throne and told the crowd of his solo induction last night,

"Well, here we are. You know what? I can't believe I'm here myself. Let me get the thank yous out of the way, because I'm not going to bore you with a long, drawn-out f***ing monologue. I'd like to thank whoever voted me into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame for my solo work. A great thank you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.

"My fans have been so loyal to me over the years, I cannot thank them enough. I've been fortunate over the years to play with some of the world's greatest guitar players, drummers, bass players, and a few of them are here tonight. But I've got to say one thing for a guy by the name of Randy Rhoads. If I'd hadn't have met Randy Rhoads, I don't think I'd be sitting here now. And moreso more than that, my wife Sharon. Saved my life. And my grandbabies and my babies. I love them all."

Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan and Wolfgang Van Halen then joined Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith, Metallica's Robert Trujillo (former Ozzy bassist), Adam Wakeman and Ozzy's producer Andrew Watt for a rendition of his classic hit "Crazy Train".

Ozzy's longtime guitarist Zakk Wylde and Jelly Roll then come on stage to jam "Mama I'm Coming Home", before Billy Idol and his longtime guitarist Steve Stevens joined in to a performance of "No More Tears".

