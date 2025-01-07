AC/DC Childhood Home Demolition An 'Oversight'

The development company that demolished the childhood home of AC/DC icons Angus and Malcolm Young says that they did not the significance of the house and are now looking at plans to build a "cafe or bar" to pay tribute to the legendary band.

The house was located on Burleigh Street in Sydney and was listed on the National Trust List of Historic Homes back in 2013. Fans were shocked after Burwood Square Pty Ltd demolished the house recently after they purchased the property in February of 2023, according to the Herald Sun.

The company's general manager Leon Kmita said in a statement, "We regret that the previous long-term owner did not share this vital part of the property's background with us. Learning about this connection after our plans were already underway has shocked us. We are genuinely sorry for this oversight."

Kmita added that the company hopes to salvage materials from the location of the home to build a "special space" like a cafe or bar so that fans will be able "gather to celebrate the band's enduring legacy".

He continued, "On behalf of the team at Burwood Square, I want to convey our heartfelt regret ... we now recognize how deeply this location resonates with the AC/DC community and fans worldwide.

"We feel a strong responsibility to honour AC/DC's legacy and to make amends to all the fans who hold this band in such high regard. While we cannot change the past, we are dedicated to celebrating this significant part of their story.

"To the global fanbase of AC/DC, please know that we hear you, appreciate your deep admiration for this legendary band, and are devoted to making this right."

