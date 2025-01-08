The Life of Dickey Betts To Be Celebrated With Memorial Concert

Allman Brothers legend Dickey Betts will be celebrated with an all-star memorial concert on February 28 in Macon, GA at the Macon City Auditorium. Big Hassle Media sent over the following details:

"For so many of us, Dad's gift to the world was music," reflects Duane Betts, son of the late Dickey Betts, guitarist, singer, songwriter and co-founder of The Allman Brothers Band. "I'm so happy to come together with some very special friends to honor the depth and beauty of his life and, of course, to share that sweet, melodic sound he is so well known for."

A portion of the proceeds from this concert will go to benefit furthering music education in honor of Dickey Betts. More information on this effort will be unveiled in the coming weeks. "We are thrilled to know that the proceeds are going to such a worthy cause," adds Duane.

The evening will feature many of Dickey's bandmates and close friends including Warren Haynes, Derek Trucks, Susan Tedeschi, Oteil Burbridge, Jaimoe, Chuck Leavell, Devon Allman, Duane Betts, Charlie Starr, Jimmy Hall, Lamar Williams Jr, and more to be announced.

The show will go on sale Monday, January 13th at 10am ET. There will be a limited number of VIP ticket packages available for purchase that include an artist meet and greet, a commemorative laminate, T-Shirt, and signed poster.

Related Stories

Allman Brothers Band's Johnny Neal Passed Away At 70 (2024 In Review)

Allman Brothers Band Paid Tribute To Dickey Betts (2024 In Review)

The Allman Betts Family Revival Tour Kicks Off

Slash Leads Special Guests For Allman Betts Family Revival

News > Allman