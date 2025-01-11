Billy Joel Forced To Postpone Hard Rock Show Due To Medical Procedure

Billy Joel has announced that due to a medical procedure he has been forced to postpone his concert at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL until November.

The concert was originally scheduled to take place this coming Friday, January 17th, but has now been moved to November 1st. According to the announcement, "For guests who have already purchased tickets, all tickets for the originally scheduled Friday, Jan. 17 will remain valid for the rescheduled date. Guests who can no longer attend can get refunds at point of purchase within 60 days, by Tuesday, March 11."

"I'm disappointed to share that I must postpone my concert at Hard Rock Live," said Billy Joel. "I appreciate your understanding and look forward to seeing everyone in November."

Related Stories

Billy Joel and Rod Stewart To Rock Yankee Stadium

Axl Rose Jammed With Billy Joel At So Cal Concert (2024 In Review)

Jason Bonham Jams Led Zeppelin Classic With Billy Joel On New Year's Eve

Axl Rose Helped Billy Joel Close Out His Madison Square Garden Residency (2024 In Review)

News > Billy Joel