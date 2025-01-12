Aerosmith Icon Steven Tyler's Vocal Injury Healing Process Going Really Well

Aerosmith bassist Tom Hamilton shared in a new interview that frontman Steven Tyler's healing process from his vocal injury that caused the band to retire unexpectedly is going really well.

Hamilton is busy doing press for his new group Close Enemies and spoke with Boston public radio station wbur about the new band, but the topic of the possibility of Aerosmith performing again came up during the chat.

Tom responded, "Steven's healing process is going really, really well, but it goes at its own pace. Maybe Aerosmith will do something in the future, but it's a big 'if', and the last thing I want to be doing is to try and push Steven in that direction. If we do anything in the future, it would come from him."

The legendary group shocked fans last August when they announced that they had canceled their farewell tour and retired from touring due to an injury Tyler suffered to his larynx.

They shared at the time, "It was 1970 when a spark of inspiration became Aerosmith. Thanks to you, our Blue Army, that spark caught flame and has been burning for over five decades. Some of you have been with us since the beginning and all of you are the reason we made rock 'n' roll history.

"It has been the honor of our lives to have our music become part of yours. In every club, on every massive tour and at moments grand and private you have given us a place in the soundtrack of your lives.

"We've always wanted to blow your mind when performing. As you know, Steven's voice is an instrument like no other. He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury. We've seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side. Sadly, it is clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible. We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision - as a band of brothers - to retire from the touring stage.

"We are grateful beyond words for everyone who was pumped to get on the road with us one last time. Grateful to our expert crew, our incredible team and the thousands of talented people who've made our historic runs possible. A final thank you to you - the best fans on planet Earth. Play our music loud, now and always. Dream On. You've made our dreams come true.

Related Stories

Aerosmith Offshoot Close Enemies Ink Deal Ahead Of Debut Single

Aerosmith's Tom Hamilton Expanded On Band's Surprise Retirement (2024 In Review)

Aerosmith's Final Concert Streamed Online (2024 In Review)

Aerosmith Retired Due To Steven's Vocal Injury (2024 In Review)

News > Aerosmith