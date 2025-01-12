Sons of Silver Gear Up For Myles Kennedy Tour As New Album Arrives

Sons of Silver will be hitting the road with Myles Kennedy (Slash, Alter Bridge) and Tim Montana this week to celebrate the release of their debut album "Runaway Emotions", which hit stores on January 10th.
IndieMusicMedia sent over these details: Collectively, Sons of Silver's songs have amassed over sixteen million streams and views. Runaway Emotions was self-produced by the band and mixed by renowned English producer and engineer Tim Palmer, who says, "These guys epitomize the essence of classic alternative rock. Their music is fueled by both power and raw emotion, with genuinely profound lyrics."
Sons of Silver features vocalist and guitarist Pete Argyropoulos (PeteRG), drummer Marc Slutsky (Splender, Peter Murphy), keyboardist and engineer Brina Kabler, guitarist Kevin Haaland (Skillet), and bassist Adam Kury (Candlebox). "I think Sons of Silver's music embodies the spirit and enduring elements of classic rock with a thoroughly modern twist and a flair for critical thinking, which is something the world certainly needs more of right now," says rock n' roll historian Matt Pinfield.
On January 17, the band will kick off a 21-city national tour with Myles Kennedy and Tim Montana.
January 17 in Joliet, IL at The Forge
January 18 in Minneapolis, MN at Varsity Theater
January 21 in Flint, MI at The Machine Shop
January 22 in Toronto, ON at The Concert Hall
January 25 in Glenside, PA at Keswick Theatre
January 27 in Boston, MA at Brighton Music Hall
January 28 in Asbury Park, NJ at The Stone Pony
January 30 in Baltimore, MD at Baltimore Soundstage
January 31 in Charlotte, NC at Neighborhood Theatre
February 2 in Nashville, TN at Brooklyn Bowl
February 3 in Atlanta, GA at Variety Playhouse
February 5 in Destin, FL at Club LA
February 7 in San Antonio, TX at Vibes Event Center
February 8 in Dallas, TX at Echo Lounge & Music Hall
February 11 in Lawrence, KS at Liberty Hall
February 12 in Denver, CO at Summit
February 14 in Mesa, AZ at The Nile Theater
February 16 in Los Angeles, CA at El Rey Theatre
February 18 in Sacramento, CA at Ace of Spades
February 20 in Seattle, WA at The Neptune
February 21 in Spokane, WA at Knitting Factory
