Singled Out: Jimmy & the Veil 'Weightless' Feat Andrew Wells of Dance Gavin Dance

Alt-rocker Jimmy & the Veil recently teamed up with Andrew Wells of Dance Gavin Dance for new single "Weightless" and to celebrate we asked mastermind James Wright to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

It was September 2023 and I created a new project in my studio setup. I literally named the project "Far from Ok" (what would eventually be renamed "Weightless.") Needless to say, I was in a dark headspace, and the only way I knew how to cope was by songwriting. Never before had I been at the helm of all aspects of a full-band composition. I got incredibly inspired listening to Kurt Travis and Moxy the Band and bought myself a Juno synth keyboard and all the essential home studio equipment to record full demos.

"Weightless," and truly the entire record, was written for self-therapy. It was an exciting evolution for me, as I never truly allowed myself to explore darker tonality and topics in previous projects. The liberation of unfiltered and uncensored expression allowed me to process my feelings, eventually getting me on the other side of the storm.

It wasn't until I took this track to the studio that I reached out to Andrew Wells and asked if he would feature on the song. It was an incredibly surreal experience to work alongside him. Originally, I wrote the bridge of "Weightless" as an instrumental buildup, but he crafted an incredible lyric and melody there that elevated this song to that special place. I'm really stoked for everyone to hear this one.

