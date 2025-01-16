Kid Rock Lets The Cat Out Of The Bag Ahead Of His Birthday

Kid Rock took to social media to "let the cat out of the bag" to announce that he will be hitting the road this spring for arena tour dates across the Midwest. The details for the trek will be revealed tomorrow, which also marks his birthday.

He says in the clip, "Happy birthday to me... the announcement is that I'm gonna play seven arena shows in the Midwest this March and April and all the info is at kidrocktouring.com and that site goes live on my birthday, this Friday, January 17th at 10am eastern standard time."

The new arena dates comes ahead of his upcoming Rock The Country touring festival this summer that he is coheadlining with Nickelback. The trek will visit ten small towns across the U.S. with an impressive lineup of artists joining them.

The touring festival will feature different lineups in the various cities and artists include Hank Williams Jr, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Travis Tritt, Gavin Adcock, Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners, Tracy Lawrence, Treaty Oak Rivival, Big & Rich, Ella Langley, Upchurch, Ole 60, Jo Dee Messina, Hudson Westbrook, Logan Crosby, Little Texas, Them Dirty Roses, and Kentucky Headhunters.

The Throwback Happy Hour performances will include Diamond Rio, Shenandoah, Mark Chesnutt, Lee Greenwood, Sammy Kershaw, Neal Mccoy, and Deana Carter. Along with House Party Sets By Afroman, Ying Yang Twins, Rehab, and Dee Jay Silver.

Apart from the Rock The Country Tour, Kid Rock and Nickelback will also be taking part in the Rock The South Festival in Cullman, AL on June 19th through 21st that will also feature Hank Williams Jr, 3 Doors Down, Gavin Adcock, Clay Walker, Treaty Oak Revival, Ty Myers, Ole 60, Shenandoah and more.

APRIL 4+5 • LIVINGSTON, LA

APRIL 25+26 * KNOXVILLE, TN

MAY 2+3 • POPLAR BLUFF, MO

MAY 9+10 • OCALA, FL

MAY 30+31 • YORK, PA

JUNE 13+14 • HASTINGS, MI

JULY 11+12 - ASHLAND, KY

JULY 18+19 • SIOUX FALLS, SD

JULY 25*26 " ANDERSON, SC

