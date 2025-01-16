.

Snot To Livestream Reunion Show With Mystery Singer

01-16-2025
Snot To Livestream Reunion Show With Mystery Singer

Snot have announced that they first show of their reunion that is taking place tomorrow night (January 17th) at the House Of Blues in Anaheim, Ca will be livestreamed on their Instagram page.

They shared, "You asked for it ... Snot will be LIVE on Instagram Friday January 17th in Anaheim at the #HouseofBlues Parish Room. Tell a friend. Tune in at 9:45PM PST to Get Some!"

The new lineup of Snot features the mystery singer along with guitarists Mikey Doling and Sonny Mayo, bassist John "Tumor" Fahnestock, and drummer Jamie Miller.

The group previously teased the new vocalist with a Facebook post on December 28th featuring the core members with the vocalist seen with his back to the camera wearing a Jack Daniel's hat.

The House Of Blues performance will be followed by shows in San Diego, their hometown of Santa Barbara, and Colorado Springs. Fans will also be able to catch the band at Welcome To Rockville in May, followed by some music festivals in Europe next summer.

