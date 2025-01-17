Scorpions Postpone Las Vegas Residency Due To Mikkey Dee's Health

The Scorpions have announced that they have postponed their Las Vegas Residency to August after drummer Mikkey Dee's recent hospitalization for SEPSIS. The residency was originally set to kick off next month.

The band shared via social media, "We regret to inform you that due to Mikkey Dee's ongoing recovery from his recent hospitalization, we have made the decision to postpone our Coming Home to Las Vegas Residency to August 2025.

"The health and well-being of our brother is of the utmost importance. We wish Mikkey a full and speedy recovery and look forward to rocking with you all again soon! All tickets will be honored for the new dates. Refunds will be available at point of purchase."

Dee shared at the beginning of the month, "Just a quick statement about what has been happening to me these past three weeks: First I like to thank everyone for these heartwarming Christmas and New Years greetings, that I have not been able to respond to. I always try to do that every year.

"This holiday season, I have been hospitalized with a very serious blood infection (Sepsis). I was admitted for three weeks but now I am home fighting this bastard bacteria. Thankfully, I have received fantastic care at the Sahlgrenska University Hospital in Gothenburg, my hometown. So thanks a million to all the Doctors and Nurses that have been giving me the most excellent care. After several operations, I am now back home and the numbers are all going in the right direction. Still lots of recovery and rehab in front of me.

"Now I'm working a 100% to be back on the drum stool for the Residency that starts off in Las Vegas on February 27. We have a tremendous 2025 to look forward to, celebrating 60 years of Scorpions and many exciting giggs around the world.

"So, the Stinger is out and I can't wait to see you all out there on the road and rock the hell out of you! I wish everybody a fantastic 2025 with good health and lots of Rock n' Roll! Mikkey"

