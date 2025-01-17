ZZ Top's Billy F Gibbons Streams New Song 'Livin' It Up Down In Texas'

ZZ Top legend Billy F Gibbons has released a brand new single called "Livin' It Up Down In Texas," which was previewed earlier this month in an episode of the hit Paramount+ series Landman created by Taylor Sheridan.

We were sent the following details: The song, now available for streaming and download, was written by the ZZ Top founder and frontman along with Landman stars Billy Bob Thornton (Tommy Norris) and Mark Collie (Sherriff Walt Joeberg). Its release coincides with the start of a solo tour by Gibbons and his band The BFG that includes Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Chris "Whipper" Layton and Austin music stalwart Mike "The Drifter" Flanigin.

"Livin' It up Down In Texas," as heard on the Landman episode titled "WolfCamp," was produced by Gibbons at Level14 Studios in Nashville. It is anticipated that the recording will be part of a forthcoming release that will be Gibbons' fourth full-length for the label. His alliance with Concord previously yielded the critically lauded Perfectamundo (2015), The Big Bad Blues (2018) and Hardware (2021).

Billy F Gibbons and Billy Bob Thornton have been friends for many years. The latter, an Academy Award and Golden Globes winner, had decades ago been a member of Tres Hombres, a ZZ Top tribute band for which he played drums. Billy Gibbons cited them as "The best little cover band in Texas." Thornton co-founded The Boxmasters in 2007 and toured with them as recently as this past fall. Mark Collie, likewise, has pursued a career in music with numerous country chart recordings to his credit as well as his having written songs for Aaron Tippin, Alabama, Garth Brooks and Tim McGraw, among others. He's also recorded with Thornton and The Boxmasters.

Says Gibbons, "It seemed really natural to team up with Billy Bob and Mark to write a song for Landman. 'Livin' It Up Down In Texas' isn't, per se, autobiographical, but does encapsulate the oil-stained Lone Star lifestyle as seen each week in the series."

Billy F Gibbons/BFG tour

Jan 17-20 - Blue Note Hawaii @ Honolulu, HI

Jan 21-24 - Blue Note Napa @ Napa, CA

Jan 25 - Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City @ Cathedral City, CA

Jan 26 - Musical Instrument Museum @ Phoenix, AZ

Jan 28 - Vilar Performing Arts Center @ Beaver Creek, CO

Jan 31 - The Pageant @ St. Louis, MO

Feb 1 - Park West @ Chicago, IL

Feb 2 - House of Blues @ Cleveland, OH

Feb 4 - Jergel's Rhythm Grille @ Warrendale, PA

Feb 6 - Kentucky Theatre @ Lexington, KY

Feb 7 - The Paramount Theater @ Charlottesville, VA

Feb 8 - Borgata Theater @ Atlantic City, NJ

Feb 10 - The Bardavon 1869 Opera House @ Poughkeepsie, NY

Feb 12 - The Music Hall @ Portsmouth, NH

Feb 13 - The Cabot @ Beverly, MA

Feb 14 - Ridgefield Playhouse @ Ridgefield, CT

Feb 15 - Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center @ Great Barrington, MA

Feb 19 - The Birchmere @ Alexandria, VA

Feb 20 - Paramount Bristol @ Bristol, TN

