Alex Lifeson In No Rush To Stage Reunion Without Peart

Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson regularly jams with his former bandmate Geddy Lee, but he shares in a new interview that he has no desire for the group to reunite formally without late drummer Neal Peart.

The group formally retired in 2015 at the conclusion of their R40 tour, and sadly Peart passed away in 2020. Lifeson and Lee have reunited on stage for two special events; last year's Gordon Lightfoot tribute concert, and previously at the pair of tribute shows to Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins.

Lifeson spoke to Classic Rock for the cover story about 50th anniversary of Rush, and about his new band Envy Of None and during the chat the topic of a Rush reunion came up. He said, "The energy was fantastic around that show [Hawkins tribute], I know, and some days I wake up wanting to go out and tour again and some days I don't. For forty years Rush included Neil, and I don't think putting some new version together would have the same magic.

"After those two gigs and the months of prep Ged and I went through, I was excited by the response and to be in the dressing room again with so many fellow artists in Wembley and LA I respected and felt a kinship towards. But after a few weeks that wore off and it occurred to me that despite all the pain of loss, Rush went out on a high note playing as well as ever with one of our best stage shows on R40. I guess I'd rather be remembered for that legacy than returning as the top Rush tribute band."

