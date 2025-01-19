KISS Star Gene Simmons Expands Spring Solo Tour

KISS co-founder Gene Simmons will be hitting the road this spring for a tour with his Gene Simmons Band, and the vocalist/bassist continues to add dates to the upcoming trek.
The spring tour has been expanded with additional dates in Northfield, OH, Uncasville, CT, and Temecula, CA. Gene will kick things off at the House Of Blues in Anaheim, Ca.
As it stands today, the tour will include additional stops in California, Washington, Utah, Colorado, Florida, Kentucky, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut, Ohio, Ontario, Indiana, Illinois, before wrapping up with three dates in Texas.
4/3 - House Of Blues - Anaheim, CA
4/4 - Pechanga Resort Casino - Temecula, CA
4/5 - The Event at Graton Resort & Casino - Rohnert Park, CA
4/8 - Muckleshoot Casino Resort - Auburn, WA
4/10 - The Great Saltair - Magna, UT
4/11 - Paramount Theatre - Denver, CO
4/25 - Ruth Eckerd Hall - Clearwater, FL
4/26 - Fillmore - Miami Beach, FL
4/28 - The Moon - Tallahassee, FL
4/29 - Florida Theater - Jacksonville, FL
4/30 - Hard Rock Live - Orlando, FL
5/3 - Beaver Dam Amphitheater - Beaver Dam, KY
5/5 - Basie - Red Bank, NJ
5/6 - Wellmont - Montclair, NJ
5/8 - Wind Creek Casino - Bethlehem, PA
5/9 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY
5/11 - Mohegan Sun Arena - Uncasville, CT
5/14 - MGM - Northfield, OH
5/15 - Fallsview Casino - Niagara Falls, ON
5/17 - The Horseshoe - Hammond, IN
5/18 - Hard Rock - Rockford, IL
5/20 - Brown County Music Center - Nashville, IN
5/22 - House Of Blues - Dallas, TX
5/23 - Tobin Center - San Antonio, TX
5/24 - House Of Blues - Houston, TX
Ace Frehley Insists KISS Myth Is Not True (2024 In Review)
Gene Simmons Believes Entitled Kids Killed Rock
Gene Simmons Expands 2025 Solo Band Tour
Gene Simmons Announces 2025 Solo Tour Dates
Alex Lifeson In No Rush To Stage Reunion Without Peart- Fatal Randy Rhoads Plane Crash Caused By Heart Attack?- Snot Mystery Solved- more
Sammy Hagar Wants To Retire From Touring- Snot To Livestream Reunion Show With Mystery Singer- Pearl Jam, Luke Combs Lead Festival Lineup- more
The Prodigy Announces First Live Solo Performance In North America Since 2017- FKA twigs Announces EUSEXUA 2025 TOUR- more
Jelly Roll, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga and More For FireAid- Imagine Dragons Recruited By NLE Choppa For 'Dare U'- more
Sites and Sounds: In Memory of Dickey Betts Show Coming to Macon, GA
5 Starr: Ringo Starr - Look Up
Sites and Sounds: Music Adds to Your Caribbean Fun in Sint Maarten - Saint Martin
The Blues: Ollee Owens- Kenny 'Blues Boss' Wayne- more
Alex Lifeson In No Rush To Stage Reunion Without Peart
Celebrating Bob Dylan Auction Brought In Almost $1.5 Million
KISS Star Gene Simmons Expands Spring Solo Tour
Phil Anselmo's Scour Deliver 'Blade' Video
Black Label Society Offshoot Dark Chapel Stream 'Hallow Smile' Video
ONE OK ROCK Declare 'Puppets Can't Control You'
Supertramp 'Live In Paris '79' Coming On 3LP and 2CD
ZZ Ward Returns To Her Blues Roots With Sun Records Debut