KISS Star Gene Simmons Expands Spring Solo Tour

KISS co-founder Gene Simmons will be hitting the road this spring for a tour with his Gene Simmons Band, and the vocalist/bassist continues to add dates to the upcoming trek.

The spring tour has been expanded with additional dates in Northfield, OH, Uncasville, CT, and Temecula, CA. Gene will kick things off at the House Of Blues in Anaheim, Ca.

As it stands today, the tour will include additional stops in California, Washington, Utah, Colorado, Florida, Kentucky, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut, Ohio, Ontario, Indiana, Illinois, before wrapping up with three dates in Texas.

4/3 - House Of Blues - Anaheim, CA

4/4 - Pechanga Resort Casino - Temecula, CA

4/5 - The Event at Graton Resort & Casino - Rohnert Park, CA

4/8 - Muckleshoot Casino Resort - Auburn, WA

4/10 - The Great Saltair - Magna, UT

4/11 - Paramount Theatre - Denver, CO

4/25 - Ruth Eckerd Hall - Clearwater, FL

4/26 - Fillmore - Miami Beach, FL

4/28 - The Moon - Tallahassee, FL

4/29 - Florida Theater - Jacksonville, FL

4/30 - Hard Rock Live - Orlando, FL

5/3 - Beaver Dam Amphitheater - Beaver Dam, KY

5/5 - Basie - Red Bank, NJ

5/6 - Wellmont - Montclair, NJ

5/8 - Wind Creek Casino - Bethlehem, PA

5/9 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY

5/11 - Mohegan Sun Arena - Uncasville, CT

5/14 - MGM - Northfield, OH

5/15 - Fallsview Casino - Niagara Falls, ON

5/17 - The Horseshoe - Hammond, IN

5/18 - Hard Rock - Rockford, IL

5/20 - Brown County Music Center - Nashville, IN

5/22 - House Of Blues - Dallas, TX

5/23 - Tobin Center - San Antonio, TX

5/24 - House Of Blues - Houston, TX

