Rise Against Return With First New Song In Three Years 'Nod'

Rise Against have revealed a brand new track called "Nod", which marks their first new track in three years as they prepare to launch their extensive 2025 tour beginning in the UK and EU, followed by their coheadlining trek with Papa Roach called the Rise of The Roach Tour.

Their camp sent over these details: 'Nod' is a rally cry and call to action, fuelled by compassion, camaraderie and the collective urge for change. "Nod is about the solace we find in community," says lead vocalist and lyricist Tim McIlrath. "It's about the comfort in knowing that we are not alone. This comfort can temper our anger and our frustration, at least temporarily."

Produced by Catherine Marks (Boygenius, Foals, Manchester Orchestra, St. Vincent) and mixed by Alan Moulder (Nine Inch Nails, Paramore, Queens of the Stone Age, The Killers), "Nod" serves as a searing statement of intent, arriving at the outset of Rise Against's inspired next chapter. Just as the stakes could not be higher, the Chicago punk rock band is back bigger, louder and more progressive than ever, imploring listeners to replace reactions with action. "I swear to God this can't wait," Tim McIlrath proclaims at the top of the song's chorus. "Not one more minute, one more day." Now is the time to resist the constant stimuli that stokes division: stop lashing out, start joining together to consider who benefits from our blind anger. "Are you saving the world so desperately, or are you holding a gun demanding peace," he asks in the second verse. "Because the line that is drawn between nightmares and dreams is thin like a razor, and we're fast asleep."

Following 2021's Nowhere Generation - an album confronting the daunting social injustice and economic instability that has been dealt to America's youth - Rise Against continue to meet the moment. Like the body of multi-Gold and Platinum hits that have come before it, "Nod" further amplifies the type of invigorating music, outspoken messages and bulletproof melodies that have earned billions of streams, filled arenas, topped charts, broken records, and, above all, united millions of diverse fans in a necessary embrace of vital issues.

Later this month, band members Tim McIlrath (lead vocals/guitar), Joe Principe (bass/vocals), Zach Blair (guitar/vocals) and Brandon Barnes (drums) will hit the road for an extensive run of shows across the EU and UK, before playing dozens of US arenas, amphitheatres and pavilions with Papa Roach, as part of the co-headline Rise of The Roach Tour.

Rise Against Tour Dates

Jan 28 - Dublin, IE - Olympia Theatre

Jan 29 - Belfast, UK - The Telegraph Belfast

Feb 2 - Paris, FR - L'Olympia

Feb 4 - Tilburg, NL - o13

Feb 5 - Bruxelles, BE - Forest National

Feb 6 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton

Feb 8 - Manchester, UK - O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester

Feb 9 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy Birmingham

Feb 12 - Berlin, DE - Velodrom

Feb 14 - Dusseldorf, DE - Mitsubishi Electric HALLE

Feb 15 - Hamburg, DE - Sporthalle

Feb 17 - Munich, DE - Zenith

Feb 18 - Frankfurt Am Main, DE - Jahrhunderthalle

Feb 19 - Frankfurt Am Main, DE - Jahrhunderthalle

Feb 22 - Zürich, CH - Volkshaus

Feb 23 - Vienna, AT - Stadhalle

Mar 6 - Rio De Janeiro, BR - Farmasi Arena

Mar 8 - São Paulo, BR - Allianz Parque

Mar 9 - Curitiba, BR - Pedreira Paulo Leminski

Mar 20 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center*

Mar 22 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center*

Mar 23 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center*

Mar 25 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre*

Mar 26 - San Diego, CA - Gallagher Square at Petco Park*

Mar 28 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum*

Mar 29 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center*

Mar 31 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum*

Apr 1 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena*

Apr 3 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center*

Apr 5 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena*

Apr 7 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena*

Apr 9 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center*

Apr 10 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center*

Apr 12 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center*

Apr 13 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center*

Jun 4 - Hannover, DE - Glide Parkbühne

Jun 6-8 - Nürburgring, DE - Rock Am Ring 2025

Jun 6-8 - Nürnberg, DE - Rock Im Park 2025

Jun 9 - Leipzig, DE - Haus Auensee

Jun 10 - Münster, DE - Halle Munsterland

Jun 12 - Nickelsdorf, AT - Nova Rock Festival

Sep 10 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater*

Sep 11 - Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater*

Sep 13 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater*

Sep 14 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center*

Sep 16 - Washington, DC - The Anthem*

Sep 17 - Virginia Beach, VA - The Dome*

Sep 19 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center*

Sep 20 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater*

Sep 23 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion*

Sep 24 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park*

Sep 26 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park*

Sep 27 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheater*

Sep 28 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre*

Sep 30 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP*

Oct 1 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater*

Oct 3 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre*

Oct 4 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*

Oct 5 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre*

*Rise of The Roach Tour

