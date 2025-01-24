Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison Have Valentine's Day Treat For Fans

Billy Morrison has announced that he and Ozzy Osbourne will be releasing their new single "Gods Of Rock N Roll" featuring Billy Idol icon Steve Stevens on Valentine's Day, February 14th.

The song is new version of the track that originally appeared on Morrison's 2015 "God Shaped Hole" album. The new version features the addition of a full 61 piece Orchestra and choir.

According Morrison via social media, "The orchestral score was done by Fred Coury mixed by Barry Pointer and mastered by Dna Mastering" and the official video for the track will premiere at Kerrang! on Valentine's Day as well.

Fans got their first listen to the new version of the song last Friday, January 17th when SiriusXM host Mark Strigl hosted the world premiere on SiriusXM Ozzy's Boneyard Channel 38.

Related Stories

Dave Navarro and Billy Morrison Postpone Above Ground Benefit

Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison Premiering New Single This Week

Singled Out: Billy Morrison and Corey Taylor's Incite The Watch Feat Steve Vai (2024 In Review)

Billy Morrison, Corey Taylor, and Steve Vai Got Animated For 'Incite The Watch' (2024 In Review)

News > Billy Morrison