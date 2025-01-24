Sammy Hagar And Matt Sorum Lead Rock For Responders Benefit Concert Lineup

Former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar and ex-Guns N' Roses drummer Matt Sorum are just a couple of the stars that will be taking part in the Rock for Responders benefit concert next month.

The special event will be held Thursday, February 27, 2025, at the Battleship IOWA Museum in San Pedro, CA. According to the event's webpage: Kings of Chaos will rock the LA Waterfront right in front of the iconic Battleship IOWA. The band features legends like: Sammy Hagar, Robin Zander (Cheap Trick), Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple), Steve Stevens (Billy Idol | TopGun Anthem), Orianthi (Alice Cooper | Michael Jackson), Matt Sorum (Guns 'N' Roses | Velvet Revolver | The Cult), Carmine Rojas (Rod Stewart | David Bowie), Brent Woods (Gene Simmons | Chevy Metal).

More special guests to be announced. And featuring event emcee: actor, comedian, US Air Force veteran BJ LANGE and an appearance by ABC News chief national correspondent Matt Gutman.

Hosted in partnership with the Port of Los Angeles and Princess Cruises, Rock for Responders will celebrate and support local firefighters, police, military, and emergency agencies, highlighting their critical roles in ensuring community resilience and recovery.

The announcement also stated: "This event will give the local community the opportunity to recognize and celebrate the extraordinary work that our first responders dedicated in the effort to reduce the loss of life and destruction of property during the recent fires," explained Jonathan Williams, President and CEO of Pacific Battleship Center. "In addition to enjoying an epic classic rock concert, attendees can be assured that the funds raised from their participation in this event are going to programs that impact lives, foster cooperation between agencies during times of crisis, and boost the morale of those who serve on the front lines."

Tickets for the event will be free for first responders and distributed in advance by event organizers. Blocks of tickets will be available for sponsors and veterans, and a limited number of individual tickets will be available for sale to the public. Find more details here

