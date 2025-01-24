Win Trip To Macon For In Memory Of Dickey Betts Concert

The Allman Brothers Band took to social media to share the news that a Fandiem campaign has been launched where a fan will win a trip to Macon, Ga for the In Memory Of Dickey Betts tribute concert on February 28 at the Macon City Auditorium.

The band shared, "Win a trip to Macon, GA for a very special evening in memory of Dickey Betts. One winner and their guest will receive round trip travel, VIP tickets, backstage and side stage access plus access to our soundcheck AND a merch package for two. Donate now and support the Dickey Betts Education Scholarship Fund to help further music education. Donate To Win at: https://fandiem.com/dickeybetts"

As we previously reported: "For so many of us, Dad's gift to the world was music," reflects Duane Betts, son of the late Dickey Betts, guitarist, singer, songwriter and co-founder of The Allman Brothers Band. "I'm so happy to come together with some very special friends to honor the depth and beauty of his life and, of course, to share that sweet, melodic sound he is so well known for."

A portion of the proceeds from this concert will go to benefit furthering music education in honor of Dickey Betts. More information on this effort will be unveiled in the coming weeks. "We are thrilled to know that the proceeds are going to such a worthy cause," adds Duane.

The evening will feature many of Dickey's bandmates and close friends including Warren Haynes, Derek Trucks, Susan Tedeschi, Oteil Burbridge, Jaimoe, Chuck Leavell, Devon Allman, Duane Betts, Charlie Starr, Jimmy Hall, Lamar Williams Jr, and more to be announced.

