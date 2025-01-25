The Doors 60th Anniversary Being Celebrated With Special Shows From Robby Krieger

The Doors' Robby Krieger has announced that they will be celebrating the 60th anniversary of the iconic band by playing a series of special shows at the Whisky a Go Go in West Hollywood, Ca.

The band shared via social media, "To celebrate the 60th anniversary of The Doors, Robby Krieger will perform five unforgettable shows at the iconic Whisky a Go Go, each showcasing a full performance of a different Doors album."

Robby will kick things off with the band's self-titled album on March 29th, followed by "L.A. Woman" on April 26th. "Strange Days" will be the focus of the May 29th show, followed by "Waiting For The Sun" on June 28th and Krieger will wrap up the run on July 26th with "The Soft Parade". Tickets are available here

Related Stories

Watch The Doors' Robbie Krieger's Cardboard Sessions EP 1

Boston Manor Open 'Sliding Doors' Video As They Launch UK Tour

The Black Moods Recruited The Doors' Robby Krieger For 'Roadhouse Blues' - 2023 In Review

The Black Moods Recruit The Doors' Robby Krieger For 'Roadhouse Blues'

News > The Doors