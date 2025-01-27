David Lee Roth, Stephen Pearcy and Warren DeMartini Reunion Lead M3 Rock Festival Lineup

M3 Rock Festival organizers have announced the lineup for this year's event that is taking place on May 2nd, 3rd and 4th at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, MD.

The festival will feature headline sets from Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth, Stephen Pearcy and Warren DeMartini performing RATT hits, and former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach.

Fans will also see performances from Accept, Winger, Warrant, KISS legend Ace Frehley, Great White, Slaughter, Lita Ford, Guns N' Roses icon Steven Adler, Vixen, Child's Play and Spread Eagle.

Stephen Pearcy had this to say about his special appearance at the festival with his former Ratt bandmate Warren DeMartini, "Never say never, right? There was no question when the idea was brought up doing something with Warren again. It wasn't even a thought, it's time, let's do this. 'Pearcy / De Martini' back in the cellar, let's go!

"Let's break the ice, with the utmost respect and do what we do best together, play RATT music. It'll seem like yesterday instead of years when we're back onstage regardless. It's time to RATT n' Roll again, even if it's a double shot. It's about the bands legacy.

"I know what we can do as a team, and that's writing great songs and Kickin' some ass onstage. It's only appropriate that the first show in years is at M3 2025. It's a great event. You're getting ALL the RATT hits and more, let the "Invasion Celebration" begin. Never say never, right"? M3 Rock Festival"

