.

David Lee Roth, Stephen Pearcy and Warren DeMartini Reunion Lead M3 Rock Festival Lineup

01-27-2025
David Lee Roth, Stephen Pearcy and Warren DeMartini Reunion Lead M3 Rock Festival Lineup

M3 Rock Festival organizers have announced the lineup for this year's event that is taking place on May 2nd, 3rd and 4th at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, MD.

The festival will feature headline sets from Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth, Stephen Pearcy and Warren DeMartini performing RATT hits, and former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach.

Fans will also see performances from Accept, Winger, Warrant, KISS legend Ace Frehley, Great White, Slaughter, Lita Ford, Guns N' Roses icon Steven Adler, Vixen, Child's Play and Spread Eagle.

Stephen Pearcy had this to say about his special appearance at the festival with his former Ratt bandmate Warren DeMartini, "Never say never, right? There was no question when the idea was brought up doing something with Warren again. It wasn't even a thought, it's time, let's do this. 'Pearcy / De Martini' back in the cellar, let's go!

"Let's break the ice, with the utmost respect and do what we do best together, play RATT music. It'll seem like yesterday instead of years when we're back onstage regardless. It's time to RATT n' Roll again, even if it's a double shot. It's about the bands legacy.

"I know what we can do as a team, and that's writing great songs and Kickin' some ass onstage. It's only appropriate that the first show in years is at M3 2025. It's a great event. You're getting ALL the RATT hits and more, let the "Invasion Celebration" begin. Never say never, right"? M3 Rock Festival"

Related Stories
David Lee Roth, Stephen Pearcy and Warren DeMartini Reunion Lead M3 Rock Festival Lineup

Extreme Cancelled M3 Rock Festival Appearance Due To Injury - 2023 In Review

Extreme Cancel M3 Rock Festival Appearance Due To Injury

Steven Adler, Styx, Extreme and Lita Ford To Rock M3 Rock Festival This Weekend

News > M3

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

David Lee Roth, Stephen Pearcy and Warren DeMartini Reunion Lead M3 Rock Festival Lineup- First Vans Warped Tour 2025 Performers Announced- more

Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison's New Song Now Available- Randy Rhoads Book Author Addresses Eddie Van Halen Rumors- more

Day In Country

Dustin Lynch Announces Las Vegas Club Set Residency- Koe Wetzel This Week's POLLSTAR Cover Artist- more

Day In Pop

Lady Gaga Announces 'MAYHEM' Album- Katy Perry Announces U.S. Leg Of The Lifetimes Tour 2025- Future Shares 'Lost My Dog' Video- more

Reviews

RockPile: Spotlight on Liberation Hall

On The Record: Judas Priest

Live: Myles Kennedy's Art of Letting Go U.S. Tour Launches In Joliet

Sites and Sounds: In Memory of Dickey Betts Show Coming to Macon, GA

5 Starr: Ringo Starr - Look Up

Latest News

David Lee Roth, Stephen Pearcy and Warren DeMartini Reunion Lead M3 Rock Festival Lineup

First Vans Warped Tour 2025 Performers Announced

Orianthi Explain Why She Is Sitting Out Alice Cooper Tour Dates

Joywave Announce Here to Perform... Spring 2025 Tour Dates

Rilo Kiley Reuniting For Just Like Heaven

Anthrax Share Recap Video For European Tour

Incubus Plot 2025 Morning View + The Hits Tour

Of Mice & Men Launching Spring Headline Tour