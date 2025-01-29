A Word From Ozzy Osbourne And Billy Morrison About Their New Single

Billy Morrison and Ozzy Osbourne shared a new video on social media talking about their new single "Gods Of Rock N Roll" that will officially be released on Valentine's Day (February 14th).

Morrison shared the clip with the message, "A word from Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison about their new single, GODS OF ROCK N ROLL, which is hitting radio stations right now. Single and video drop February 14th on TLG ZOID / Virgin Music Group."

In the video intro Billy shares, "We are here to tell you about a re-do of a track that we did together 10 years ago that's coming out.. the follow-up to our No. 1 hit 'Crack Cocaine'."

They then share photos of Billy and Ozzy making the new version of the track. Here is a transcript for what followed:

Billy: So Ozzy, this "Gods Of Rock N Roll" is a re-do of something we did 10 years ago.

Ozzy: We recorded it a long time ago and I told you then that it would great to have an orchestra. But finally you listened to me.

Billy: "Gods Of Rock N Roll" is coming your way [Ozzy joins in] very soon.

As we previously reported the new version of the track that originally appeared on Billy's 2015 album "God Shaped Hole", features a 61-piece orchestra and choir.

