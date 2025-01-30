Win A Trip To See A Duran Duran Show In Rome For LA Fire Relief

Duran Duran have launch a new Fandiem campaign to benefit the Los Angeles Fire Department where a fan can win a trip to see the band perform in Rome, Italy.

The group shared via social media, "Duran Duran has partnered with Fandiem to help the Los Angeles Fire Department and provide them with tools and equipment after the recent and ongoing L.A fires.

"Donate now for your chance to win and to help us support the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation in combatting wildfires and protecting communities. Prize includes round trip travel to Italy, 4-night hotel stay, tickets on our guest list and more.

"Donate to Win at: fandiem.com/duranduran"

