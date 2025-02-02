Prince, The Clash, Glyn Johns Receiving Special Grammy Honors

Prince, The Clash and Frankie Valli are among the artist to receive Lifetime Achievement Grammy Awards this year, and legendary producer and engineer Glyn Johns is among those being honored with Trustees Awards.

The 67th Grammy Awards will be taking place tonight, February 2nd at Crypto.com Arena with more pop focused awards being presented live on the CBS television network. Aside from the traditional Grammy Awards, each year the Recording Academy also precent honors for "special merit". This year Prince, The Clash, Frankie Valli, Taj Mahal, Dr. Bobby Jones, Frankie Beverly, and Roxanne Shante will receive Lifetime Achievement Awards.

The Recording Academy had the following to say about The Clash, Prince and Frankie Valli, as well as Trustees Award honoree Glyn Johns who has worked with a who's who of rock legends:

Formed in 1976 in the vanguard of British punk, The Clash - Joe Strummer^, Mick Jones, Paul Simonon and Nick "Topper" Headon - became one of the most iconic rock bands of the era, known for their intelligent protest and stylish rebellion in the late '70s and early '80s. Having their first U.S. hit in 1982, they were pioneers in integrating elements of militant reggae, dub, funk, jazz, and hip-hop into their music, influencing fellow bands, musicians and DJs alike, then and now. Their recorded legacy spans five albums - three single records, The Clash, Give 'Em Enough Rope, and Combat Rock, one double album London Calling and one triple album Sandinista! with their music confronting issues such as racism, violence, drugs, love, and police corruption. As detailed in NME, their manifesto stands firmly for anti-fascism, anti-violence, anti-racism, and creative expression. The Clash's legacy remains immense, marked by their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2003 and their ever-expanding fan base.

Over his 40-year career, iconic singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and music producer Prince sold over 150 million records worldwide, ranking among the best-selling musicians of all time. With the release of 39 albums, and thousands of unreleased songs in his infamous Vault, spanning funk, rhythm and blues, rock, new wave, soul, blues, jazz, and hip-hop, his work received widespread critical praise. Prince was honored with seven GRAMMYs throughout his illustrious career - and three of his albums, 1999, Purple Rain, and Sign o' the Times - were inducted into the GRAMMY Hall Of Fame. He was also inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2004, the UK Music Hall of Fame in 2006, the Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame in 2016, and the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2024. A champion for artists' rights worldwide, Prince was a mentor, a founding member of the Artist Empowerment Coalition, and a philanthropist, giving privately to countless organizations, musicians, charities, and causes. Prince is considered by many to be the greatest artist of all time.

Frankie Valli's career with the Four Seasons, along with his solo success, has spawned countless hit singles and left an indelible mark on popular culture. With unforgettable tunes like "Sherry" and "Walk Like A Man," Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons have sold over 175 million records worldwide. His long-lasting career inspired the overwhelming success of the Tony and GRAMMY Award-winning Broadway musical "Jersey Boys" - the 13th longest-running Broadway show in history-which chronicles his journey and features his greatest hits with the Four Seasons. In 2015, his mega-hit "Big Girls Don't Cry" was inducted into the GRAMMY Hall Of Fame, a testament to the enduring legacy of his music. His most recent album, A Touch of Jazz, was released in 2021 and marked his first-ever foray into jazz. Valli continues to captivate audiences worldwide as his performances resonate across generations and borders.

Glyn Johns is a pioneering producer and sound engineer who has helped shape some of the most influential recordings in modern music history. His career began in 1959 when he quickly set himself apart as a curious and experimental engineer, gaining recognition as possibly the first engineer to operate on a freelance basis. From his early days at IBC Studios in London to his enduring legacy with rock's most legendary acts, his enormous discography features legends such as the Rolling Stones, The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, The Who, the Eagles, Eric Clapton, and The Clash amongst many others. In 2012, his immeasurable contributions were recognized when he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with the Award for Musical Excellence. His legacy in rock music is profound, with his techniques and ethics continuing to influence modern producers and engineers.

