Vans Warped Tour Lineup Taking Shape

Organizers for the Vans Warped Tour, the iconic music festival that is making its return this year, have been rolling out the lineup for the three stops for this year's festivities.
They will be kicking things off on June 14th and 15th in Washington DC at the Festival Grounds at RFK Campus, followed by July 26th and 27th in Long Beach, CA at the Shoreline Waterfront, followed by November 15th and 16 in Orlando, FL at the Camping World Stadium Campus.
The latest additions to the lineups include 30H!3, Blessthefall, Beauty School Dropout, CKY, Destroy Boys, Fame On Fire, Royal & The Serpent, Story Of The Year, The Barbarians Of California, The Home Team, and World's First Cinema.
The Washington DC show will feature 30H!3, Beauty School Dropout, Blessthefall, Bowling For Soup, Chandler Leighton, Dance Hall Crashers, Drain, Fever 333, Fishbone, Honey Revenge, Miss May I, Pennywise, Point North, Royal & The Serpent, Saturdays At Your Place, Senses Fail, Simple Plan, State Champs, The Maine, We Came As Romans and World's First Cinema.
Long Beach, CA stop will include 311, 30H!3, Blessthefall, Bowling For Soup, Chandler Leighton, CKY, Cobra Starship, Dance Hall Crashers, Destroy Boys, Drain, Fever 333, Fishbone, Honey Revenge, LOLO, Miss May I, Pennywise, Point North, Royal & The Serpent, State Champs, The Barbarians Of California, The Home Team, Wiplash, and World's First Cinema.
Finally, the Orlando, FL event will have 30H!3, Beauty School Dropout, Chandler, Leighton, Drain, Fame On Fire, Fever 333, Honey Revenge, Lacey Sturm, LOLO, Miss May I, Pennywise, Point North, Royal & The Serpent, Senses Fail, State Champs, Story Of The Year, The Home Team, The Maine, The Starting Line, and World's First Cinema.
311 Gearing Up For Busy 2025 Including Return Of Warped Tour
First Vans Warped Tour 2025 Performers Announced
Warped Tour Founder Kevin Lyman Doing Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) Today
Vans Warped Tour Returning For 30th Anniversary
Prince, The Clash, Glyn Johns Receiving Special Grammy Honors- Vans Warped Tour Lineup Taking Shape- more
Def Leppard Cover 'Stand By Me' For LA Fire Relief- Sammy Hagar and Joe Bonamassa Team For 'Fortune Teller Blues'- more
Rascal Flatts Team With Jonas Brothers For 'I Dare You'- Kenny Chesney'- Randy Travis- Lainey Wilson - Kacey Musgraves- more
Stream Tiesto's 'Prismatic: Pack 1'- G-Eazy Announces Helium Tour- Central Cee Tops UK Chart With 'Can't Rush Greatness' Album- more
Journey, Santana Among Stars Coming to SoCal's Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel
Cruise News: Joe Bonamassa, Dave Koz Announce 2026 Sailings
RockPile: Spotlight on Liberation Hall
Live: Myles Kennedy's Art of Letting Go U.S. Tour Launches In Joliet
Prince, The Clash, Glyn Johns Receiving Special Grammy Honors
Vans Warped Tour Lineup Taking Shape
Joe Satriani, Eric Johnson and Steve Vai Release 'G3 Reunion Live'
Jerry Cantrell Launches I Want Blood North American Tour
Watch Saliva's 'Devil's World' Video
Bryan Ferry And Amelia Barratt Preview 'Loose Talk' With 'Orchestra' Video
Goose Stream 'Give It Time' Video
House Of Lords Deliver 'Cry Of The Wicked' Video