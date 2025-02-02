Vans Warped Tour Lineup Taking Shape

Organizers for the Vans Warped Tour, the iconic music festival that is making its return this year, have been rolling out the lineup for the three stops for this year's festivities.

They will be kicking things off on June 14th and 15th in Washington DC at the Festival Grounds at RFK Campus, followed by July 26th and 27th in Long Beach, CA at the Shoreline Waterfront, followed by November 15th and 16 in Orlando, FL at the Camping World Stadium Campus.

The latest additions to the lineups include 30H!3, Blessthefall, Beauty School Dropout, CKY, Destroy Boys, Fame On Fire, Royal & The Serpent, Story Of The Year, The Barbarians Of California, The Home Team, and World's First Cinema.

The Washington DC show will feature 30H!3, Beauty School Dropout, Blessthefall, Bowling For Soup, Chandler Leighton, Dance Hall Crashers, Drain, Fever 333, Fishbone, Honey Revenge, Miss May I, Pennywise, Point North, Royal & The Serpent, Saturdays At Your Place, Senses Fail, Simple Plan, State Champs, The Maine, We Came As Romans and World's First Cinema.

Long Beach, CA stop will include 311, 30H!3, Blessthefall, Bowling For Soup, Chandler Leighton, CKY, Cobra Starship, Dance Hall Crashers, Destroy Boys, Drain, Fever 333, Fishbone, Honey Revenge, LOLO, Miss May I, Pennywise, Point North, Royal & The Serpent, State Champs, The Barbarians Of California, The Home Team, Wiplash, and World's First Cinema.

Finally, the Orlando, FL event will have 30H!3, Beauty School Dropout, Chandler, Leighton, Drain, Fame On Fire, Fever 333, Honey Revenge, Lacey Sturm, LOLO, Miss May I, Pennywise, Point North, Royal & The Serpent, Senses Fail, State Champs, Story Of The Year, The Home Team, The Maine, The Starting Line, and World's First Cinema.

