Rock legends AC/DC have announced that they will be returning to Europe this summer to launch a new leg of their POWER UP Tour, which follows their North American trek this spring.
They will be kicking things off on June 26th in Prague, Czech Republic at the Airport Letnany and will conclude the tour leg on August 21st in Edinburgh, Scotland at Murrayfield Stadium.
According to the band, "Tickets for most shows will be available on 7 February 2025 at 10AM local time. The Imola, Italy on sale will be on 7 February at 11AM CET and the Paris, France on-sale date will be on 10 February at 10AM CET."
June 26, 2025: Prague, Czech Republic - Airport Letnany
June 30, 2025: Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion
July 4, 2025: Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy
July 8, 2025: Düsseldorf, Germany - Open Air Park Düsseldorf
July 12, 2025: Madrid, Spain - Metropolitano Stadium
July 20, 2025: Imola, Italy - Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari (On sale February 7th, 11 AM CET)
July 24, 2025: Tallinn, Estonia - Song Festival Grounds
July 28, 2025: Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi
August 5, 2025: Oslo, Norway - Bjerke Racecourse
August 9, 2025: Paris, France - Stade de France
August 17, 2025: Karlsruhe, Germany - Messe Karlsruhe
August 21, 2025: Edinburgh, Scotland - Murrayfield Stadium
AC/DC Announce POWER UP Summer Tour- Rolling Stones' 'Hackney Diamonds' Scores Rock Grammy- St. Vincent Big Rock Alternative Winner At Grammys- more
Prince, The Clash, Glyn Johns Receiving Special Grammy Honors- Vans Warped Tour Lineup Taking Shape- more
Bob Dylan, Billy Strings Lead Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival Lineup- Mac McAnally Makes Triumphant Ryman Auditorium Debut- more
Stream Tiesto's 'Prismatic: Pack 1'- G-Eazy Announces Helium Tour- Central Cee Tops UK Chart With 'Can't Rush Greatness' Album- more
Journey, Santana Among Stars Coming to SoCal's Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel
Cruise News: Joe Bonamassa, Dave Koz Announce 2026 Sailings
RockPile: Spotlight on Liberation Hall
Live: Myles Kennedy's Art of Letting Go U.S. Tour Launches In Joliet
Def Leppard and Jason Aldean Lead Thunder Stadium Concert Series
Dawes Share 'I Love L.A.' Cover After Surprise Grammy Awards Performance
Eric Clapton Adds Shows To Budokan Residency
Scorpions Icon Herman Rarebell Celebrating The 1980s With 'What About Love?'
The Allman Betts Band Announce Lucky Sevens Tour
Blues Traveler and Gin Blossoms Plot Coheadlining Summer Tour
AC/DC Announce POWER UP Summer Tour
The Rolling Stones' 'Hackney Diamonds' Scores Rock Album Grammy