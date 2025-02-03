AC/DC Announce POWER UP Summer Tour

Rock legends AC/DC have announced that they will be returning to Europe this summer to launch a new leg of their POWER UP Tour, which follows their North American trek this spring.

They will be kicking things off on June 26th in Prague, Czech Republic at the Airport Letnany and will conclude the tour leg on August 21st in Edinburgh, Scotland at Murrayfield Stadium.

According to the band, "Tickets for most shows will be available on 7 February 2025 at 10AM local time. The Imola, Italy on sale will be on 7 February at 11AM CET and the Paris, France on-sale date will be on 10 February at 10AM CET."

June 26, 2025: Prague, Czech Republic - Airport Letnany

June 30, 2025: Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion

July 4, 2025: Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy

July 8, 2025: Düsseldorf, Germany - Open Air Park Düsseldorf

July 12, 2025: Madrid, Spain - Metropolitano Stadium

July 20, 2025: Imola, Italy - Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari (On sale February 7th, 11 AM CET)

July 24, 2025: Tallinn, Estonia - Song Festival Grounds

July 28, 2025: Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi

August 5, 2025: Oslo, Norway - Bjerke Racecourse

August 9, 2025: Paris, France - Stade de France

August 17, 2025: Karlsruhe, Germany - Messe Karlsruhe

August 21, 2025: Edinburgh, Scotland - Murrayfield Stadium

