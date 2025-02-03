Def Leppard and Jason Aldean Lead Thunder Stadium Concert Series

Def Leppard and Jason Aldean will be headlining the Rockin' Thunder and Country Thunder music festival that will be taking place on July 9th and 10th at the Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

The first night, Rockin' Thunder will feature a headline performance from Def Leppard, as well as performances from arena rock legends Foreigner, Toque and Joan Jett And The Blackhaearts.

Night two, Country Thunder, will be headlined by Jason Aldean and will include sets from Tyler Hubbard, Nate Smith and Madeline Merlo. According to Toque's announcement, "Artist presales start Wed. Feb. 5 @ 10AM CT and run to FRI, Feb. 7 @9:59 AM CT - Toque Presale Code: TOQUE" Find more details here

