Eric Clapton Adds Shows To Budokan Residency

Guitar legend Eric Clapton has announced that he has added two additional dates to his upcoming residency at the iconic Budokan in Tokyo, the final shows he will be adding to the run.
His camp shared, "NEW SHOWS have been added to Eric Clapton's 2025 residency at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo! The additional dates are Saturday, April 26th, and Sunday, April 27th, marking the last performances of this residency.
"Tickets for these two concerts will go on sale to the general public on March 1st at 10:00 AM (Tokyo time). For the previously announced dates, limited tickets remain for performances on April 14th, 16th, 21st, and 24th. Eric's concerts on April 18th and 19th are already sold out."
Clapton will be launching the residency on April 14th with additional dates on April 16th, 18th, 19th, 21st, 24th and the newly added 26th and 27th. Visit his official site for more details
