Scorpions Icon Herman Rarebell Celebrating The 1980s With 'What About Love?'

Former Scorpions drummer Herman Rarebell took to social media announced that he will be celebrating the music of the 1980s with his brand new album, "What About Love?".

"New Music! New Album!!! - WHAT ABOUT LOVE? is coming soon! I've been asking myself this question since at least the 80s - a time that influenced both me and the whole world between the threat of a nuclear war and up-and-coming powerful rock music.

The larger than life music of Slash, Axl, Motley Crue, Lemmy, the Scorpions and others expanded beyond the western rock universe. Especially the Moscow Music Peace Festival in 1989 showed the magical potential of music, when we were standing in the eye of the hurricane of change.

"Together with my colleagues, I want to bring back the feelings that my friends and I felt at that time. WHAT ABOUT LOVE? Did you guys ever think about this question? More information will be available soon ... With love Herman"

