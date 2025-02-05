Clutch Launching North American Tour

.

(hennemusic) Clutch has announced dates for a 2025 tour of North America. Set to open in Montreal, QC on June 6, the spring series will see the Maryland rockers joined by guests Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown and Nate Bergman.

Clutch is currently scheduled to follow the spring trek with a late fall tour across Europe; the band's latest album is 2022's "Sunrise At Slaughter Beach."

Clutch was recently named the No. 6 Rock News Artist Of The Year as part of the 2024 hennemusic Rock News Awards. Check out the live schedule and get presale and on sale ticket info here

