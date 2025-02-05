(hennemusic) Clutch has announced dates for a 2025 tour of North America. Set to open in Montreal, QC on June 6, the spring series will see the Maryland rockers joined by guests Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown and Nate Bergman.
Clutch is currently scheduled to follow the spring trek with a late fall tour across Europe; the band's latest album is 2022's "Sunrise At Slaughter Beach."
Clutch was recently named the No. 6 Rock News Artist Of The Year as part of the 2024 hennemusic Rock News Awards. Check out the live schedule and get presale and on sale ticket info here
Clutch To Play Eponymous Album In Full On North American And Euro Tours
Lamb Of God's Mark Morton Recruits Neil Fallon For Lynyrd Skynyrd Cover
Black Stone Cherry To Miss Tonight's Rival Sons and Clutch Concert
Clutch and Rival Sons Announce The Two-Headed Beast Tour
Dave Grohl To Rock Saturday Night Live's SNL50 Concert- Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison's New Song A Hit Before Release- The Doors- The Sword Returning- more
AC/DC Announce POWER UP Summer Tour- Rolling Stones' 'Hackney Diamonds' Scores Rock Grammy- St. Vincent Big Rock Alternative Winner At Grammys- more
Bob Dylan, Billy Strings Lead Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival Lineup- Mac McAnally Makes Triumphant Ryman Auditorium Debut- more
Iggy Pop - Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023
Journey, Santana Among Stars Coming to SoCal's Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel
Cruise News: Joe Bonamassa, Dave Koz Announce 2026 Sailings
RockPile: Spotlight on Liberation Hall
Dave Grohl To Rock Saturday Night Live's SNL50 Concert
Clutch Launching North American Tour
Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison's New Song A Hit Before Release
The Doors React To The Destruction Of The Morrison Hotel
Slightly Stoopid Plot Step Into The Sun Summer Tour
The Sword Returning With New Live Dates
Rilo Kiley Announce North American Dates
Andy Summers and Robert Fripp's The Complete Recordings Coming