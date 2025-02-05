Clutch Launching North American Tour

(hennemusic) Clutch has announced dates for a 2025 tour of North America. Set to open in Montreal, QC on June 6, the spring series will see the Maryland rockers joined by guests Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown and Nate Bergman.

Clutch is currently scheduled to follow the spring trek with a late fall tour across Europe; the band's latest album is 2022's "Sunrise At Slaughter Beach."

Clutch was recently named the No. 6 Rock News Artist Of The Year as part of the 2024 hennemusic Rock News Awards. Check out the live schedule and get presale and on sale ticket info here

Related Stories

Clutch To Play Eponymous Album In Full On North American And Euro Tours

Lamb Of God's Mark Morton Recruits Neil Fallon For Lynyrd Skynyrd Cover

Black Stone Cherry To Miss Tonight's Rival Sons and Clutch Concert

Clutch and Rival Sons Announce The Two-Headed Beast Tour

News > Clutch

Share this article: