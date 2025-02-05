Dave Grohl To Rock Saturday Night Live's SNL50 Concert

.

02-04-2025
Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl will be among the performers for The Home Coming Concert for Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary that will be taking place on Valentine's Day.

In addition to Grohl, the event will also feature Arcade Fire, B-52s, Backstreet Boys, bad Bunny, Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, David Byrne, Devo, Eddie Vedder, Jack White, Jelly Roll, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Mumford & Sons, Post Malone, and The Roots.

The special will be broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on February 14th at 8:00PM ET on Peacock. It will be a rare public appearance for Grohl since he revealed that he fathered a child outside of marriage late last year.

Grohl did take the stage for a reunion with his Nirvana bandmates for the California Wildfire relief benefit last month.

