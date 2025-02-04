Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison's New Song A Hit Before Release

Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison's new orchestral version of "Gods Of Rock N Roll" featuring Steve Stevens won't officially be released for 10 more days, but the song is already a hit at radio.

Billy took to social media to share the news that the song has debuted in the top 40 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart for the week of February 8, 2025. He said, "Entered the Mainstream Rock Billboard Charts at #26 thank you!!"

The track, a brand new version of the song that originally appeared on Billy's 2015 album "God Shaped Hole", is set to be released on Valentine's Day along with a music video and has been re-recorded with a 61 piece orchestra and choir.

