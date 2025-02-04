Singled Out: Alexander Cardinale's Peace Train (Cat Stevens Cover)

Alexander Cardinale just released his take on the Cat Stevens classic "Peace Train", and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

I reflect on what got me through the darkest period of my life: choosing love. When faced with an unimaginable situation that could have quickly taken us down, my wife and I made a conscious decision-to embrace love instead of fear, to lean into unity rather than division. It wasn't an easy choice; the pain, confusion, and uncertainty could have completely overwhelmed us. But in the midst of it all, we found strength in coming together-not just with each other, but with another family who was experiencing the same profoundly unique upheaval.

Through that choice-through the power of togetherness-we discovered that love is not just a feeling but an active, courageous commitment. It required us to let go of resentment, extend empathy beyond our own pain, and recognize that healing is a shared journey. Love, not fear, became our guiding force, and in choosing it, we found a sense of peace that transcended the chaos of our circumstances. This lesson directly inspired me to release this song. Through love and unity, we were able to rewrite our story-not as one of loss but of resilience and newfound family. This isn't just a cover song to me - it's an ideological mantra.

The video for "Peace Train" was directed by Zac Poor and was filmed in a dark, rundown loft just south of downtown Los Angeles. Xander says "Despite the stark and gritty environment, the video's message is clear: unity and togetherness can transcend differences. It aims to highlight the idea that, regardless of one's political, cultural, religious, or economic background, there is a shared human connection that binds us all. Through its raw and intimate visuals, the video encourages viewers to look beyond ideological divides and embrace a common sense of humanity and belonging."

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

Related Stories

News > Alexander Cardinale