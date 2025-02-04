The Doors React To The Destruction Of The Morrison Hotel

Rock legends The Doors took to social media to react to the demise of the iconic Morrison Hotel, which was the title track to one of their legendary albums and the landmark was featured on the record's cover.

The band shared via Facebook, "With the 55th anniversary of MORRISON HOTEL coming up, we are thinking about the recent loss of the iconic landmark, made famous by The Doors.

"The band used the hotel's exterior for the iconic album cover, featuring the group standing behind a window with the words 'Morrison Hotel' on it. The photo was taken without the hotel's permission, as the band and photographer Henry Diltz quickly staged the shot after entering the property.

"'It was a great old wooden building with many small rooms upstairs where transients and drinkers could sleep it off on a cot for $2.50 a night...I think the beautiful front window with "Morrison Hotel" in red letters was the best part of it! So did The Doors!' - Henry Diltz Photography"

Diltz also recently spoke to the Los Angeles Times about the long decline of the iconic landmark that suffered a devastating fire back in December.

Related Stories

The Doors Release High Fidelity Editions Of Their Albums

The Doors 60th Anniversary Being Celebrated With Special Shows From Robby Krieger

Watch The Doors' Robbie Krieger's Cardboard Sessions EP 1

Boston Manor Open 'Sliding Doors' Video As They Launch UK Tour

News > The Doors